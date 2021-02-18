State Police arrest two for illegal gun possession within hours of each other

Two traffic stops within hours of each other led to two arrests and the recovery of two illegally possessed guns, police said.

Just before midnight Wednesday, State Police pulled over a gray 2011 Nissan Maxima on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston after noticing the car had no front plate and windows that appeared to be tinted darker than legally allowed. While speaking to the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Brockton, a trooper noticed a bullet on the car floor, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

Troopers removed the woman and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Brockton, from the vehicle to conduct a search. In the Nissan’s center console, troopers found a loaded “ghost gun” that allegedly belonged to the 17-year-old. The gun had been constructed from parts or a kit and was not purchased legally, police said.