State Police arrest two for illegal gun possession within hours of each other

Two traffic stops within hours of each other led to two arrests and the recovery of two illegally possessed guns, police said.
Just before midnight Wednesday, State Police pulled over a gray 2011 Nissan Maxima on Massachusetts Avenue in Boston after noticing the car had no front plate and windows that appeared to be tinted darker than legally allowed. While speaking to the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Brockton, a trooper noticed a bullet on the car floor, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.
Troopers removed the woman and her passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Brockton, from the vehicle to conduct a search. In the Nissan’s center console, troopers found a loaded “ghost gun” that allegedly belonged to the 17-year-old. The gun had been constructed from parts or a kit and was not purchased legally, police said.
The teenagers were not licensed to carry a gun, State Police said.
The 17-year-old was charged with five gun charges, State Police said.
As a juvenile, he was taken to a youth detention facility and is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court
The driver was cited for a plate violation and for illegal window obstruction after State Police discovered the windows had been tinted to 12 percent. Tint level below 35 percent, the amount of visible light that passes through, is illegal in Massachusetts, State Police said.
State Police also arrested a 26-year-old Dorchester man in Milton after finding a pistol inside a shoebox in his vehicle.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.