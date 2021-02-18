Mass. vaccination site experiences technical issues due to high traffic

Many users who tried to access vaxfinder.mass.gov received a message that “This application crashed.” Some took to social media to share their frustration with not being able to get to the site.

As more than one million Massachusetts residents became eligible to book appointments to receive their COVID-19 shot on Thursday morning, state officials said that the vaccine appointment finder website was experiencing technical problems and new appointments had not yet been posted.

“Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and other technical difficulties. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues. New appointments have not posted yet for next week. Appointments will be made available soon and will be released throughout the morning. The Command Center will continue to provide updates,” a spokesperson for the state’s COVID-19 command center said Thursday.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Governor Baker announced that people 65 and older, as well as people with two or more qualifying health conditions, could sign up for appointments, nearly doubling the number of eligible people.

He told reporters that appointments would come online around 8 a.m. Thursday.

State officials cautioned on Wednesday that it could take up to a month for everyone to be able to book an appointment.

Thursday’s website issues were another frustration for those trying to access a COVID-19 vaccine. After Baker announced last month that individuals 75 and older could book appointments, many seniors or their loved ones spent hours trying without success to find an available slot.

Monica Nelson of Newburyport, who spent hours during the first part of the Phase 2 rollout trying to secure an appointment for her husband, said in an e-mail that she was out of luck again when she tried to book an appointment for herself Thursday.

Advertisement

“At least we’re not doing this at 2 a.m., but unfortunately the results are the same,” she said.

Shannon Larson and Deanna Pan of the Globe staff contributed.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.