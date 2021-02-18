Water leak causes chemical spill in South Boston parking garage

The Boston Fire Department received a call for a water leak at 12 Drydock Ave. at 9:15 a.m., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. The leak filled the machine room and elevators with water, sending hydraulic fluid into the street. Firefighters were able to stop the fluid from leaking onto Drydock Avenue.

A water leak in a South Boston parking garage Thursday morning caused a chemical spill involving more than 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid, spurring a Hazmat response, fire officials said.

The flow of the fluid was contained and a cleanup company was on its way to the garage, Alkins said. The origin of the leak is under investigation.

