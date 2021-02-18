Water leak causes chemical spill in South Boston parking garage

A water leak in a South Boston parking garage Thursday morning caused a chemical spill involving more than 100 gallons of hydraulic fluid, spurring a Hazmat response, fire officials said.
The Boston Fire Department received a call for a water leak at 12 Drydock Ave. at 9:15 a.m., said Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. The leak filled the machine room and elevators with water, sending hydraulic fluid into the street. Firefighters were able to stop the fluid from leaking onto Drydock Avenue.
The flow of the fluid was contained and a cleanup company was on its way to the garage, Alkins said. The origin of the leak is under investigation.
The level 2 hazmat response for the hydraulic fluid at 12 DryDock Ave has been contained. Hazmat Techs will remain on scene to supervise the clean up. pic.twitter.com/WScvFIxbaE— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2021
