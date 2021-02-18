What’s happening in Texas?

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 122,440 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 327 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 2 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17 percent. The state announced eight more deaths, bringing the total to 2,352. There were 193 people in the hospital, and 52,190 residents are fully vaccinated.

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m getting pretty fed up with all this snow. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you somehow missed the news this week, Texas has been devastated by the collapse of its power grid amid frigid temperatures and poor winter weather.

To help readers understand exactly how bad things have gotten in the Lone Star state, I asked Allison Gaito, a Barrington native who is an executive producer at the ABC television station in Houston, to explain what she’s seeing.

You might remember Allison from such Rhode Maps as this preview of the Democratic presidential debate in 2019. Here’s our Q&A.

Q: Set the scene for us in Houston. Did you lose power?

Gaito: I’ve been without power since Monday. I lost water soon after. I was certain I had left the ice and cold behind when I moved to the Gulf Coast, but it was getting pretty chilly at my place, so I packed up and spent last night on an air mattress in my office at the TV station.

In the daylight hours, with the mercury hovering around or just above the freezing point (that’s real cold for Texans), Houston looks like one giant waiting game. People are lined up, waiting outside hardware stores for propane to power the generators they usually use for hurricane outages. There were lines outside warming centers. Now they’re mostly full because of COVID distancing. The lines outside the few fast food joints still open are 50 cars in length, waiting for probably the first hot meal they’ve had all week. With pipes freezing and then bursting, you’ll wait all day on hold to find a plumber – that is, if you have cell service.

Q: You’re a New Englander, so you’re used to losing power. How does this situation compare to your time in Rhode Island?

Gaito: I like to think my parents raised a pretty hearty New Englander, but the blood thins quickly. You know what doesn’t change no matter your latitude? Finger pointing.

I’ve been through plenty of gnarly storms that have knocked out power for days back in Rhody. Almost immediately after, the blame game begins. Same here in Texas. It’s political. But right now, for the millions without power, including those who I imagine are using the last 5 percent of their phone batteries to search for shelter, lawmakers and agencies playing political football isn’t a great look.

It got even uglier when staffers at the Texas grid and Public Utilities Commission got threats today. One of those threats was serious enough to report to law enforcement. None of that is going to keep people warm tonight.

Q: Texas isn’t used to New England weather. How prepared was the state for the recent cold streak?

Gaito: I’ve learned a lot over the past few days. I’m still no expert, but it should come as no surprise that Texas isn’t prepared for this kind of extreme weather. Especially our power grid. Texas deregulated the electricity industry and opened the supply to competition in 2002. When I moved here, I thought it was pretty cool that I got to shop around for my power. Now I understand that cool Lone Star independence is partially to blame for our situation.

Once the power is back on and toilets flush easily, there will be time to question local and state leaders about our preparedness. In the meantime, I’ve seen a lot of neighbors helping neighbors. Gulf Coasters know how to do that. They’re well trained by wicked hurricane seasons.

Q: For those of us monitoring from afar, what’s the most important story that you’re tracking during this situation?

Gaito: It’s really a combination of infrastructure and our changing climate.

The last time Texas took a good, hard look at how it responds to winter weather was back in 2011. Not much came of it. And, yes there’s a whole lot of money involved. Winterizing and storm proofing our energy-generating infrastructure, like wind turbines and nuclear plants, costs money. But so does the fallout from the lack of preparation for extreme storms that we thought would be once in a generation, but now happen every few years.

Fixing this stuff can’t wait. I haven’t seen a number on what this storm is going to cost Texas in dollars and cents, but there’s been a human toll. Carbon monoxide poisoning, house fires, hypothermia, Texans trying not to freeze to death in their own homes while the power is out. That’s inexcusable.

⚓ After weeks of criticism of the state’s lack of communication and online system for finding COVID-19 vaccines, Rhode Island health officials finally unveiled a web portal Wednesday where residents can sign up for a vaccine at a state-run mass vaccination clinic. Read more.

⚓ It looks like we’re getting more snow today. Here’s how much Rhode Island can expect. Read more.

⚓ US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative David Cicilline will discuss the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump during a Feb. 23 online event hosted by the Roger Williams University School of Law. Read more.

⚓ Here’s something for Providence leaders and residents to watch: Boston councilors want to take a hard look at whether key tax-exempt organizations are making big enough contributions to the city. Read more.

⚓ I’m this week’s guest on “Trending Globally,” a podcast from Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs. Listen here.

⚓ Health: To prevent infections, some hospitals bar visitors from “triage,” and Felice J. Freyer reports that can mean women start labor alone. Read more.

⚓ Business: The sale of Legal Sea Foods has left vendors with piles of unpaid bills. Read more.

⚓ Politics: James Pindell looks at if and how the Republican Party will move on from former president Trump. Read more.

⚓ Education: Boston College faces a difficult task in rebuilding the trust of students who have felt betrayed by top leaders after a string of racist incidents, activists and industry observers said, as the school promises to reexamine its efforts to create a more diverse and inclusive campus. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee and Health Department Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott will hold their weekly COVID-19 press conference at 1 p.m.

⚓ Boston.com’s virtual cocktail club continues tonight at 7.

⚓ The Providence City Council meets at 5:30 p.m. Here’s tonight’s agenda.

