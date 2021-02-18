Bob Dole, Republicans’ 1996 presidential nominee, has advanced lung cancer

Dole, 97, represented Kansas in the Senate for more than 25 years, including 11 years as the chamber’s Republican leader. He gave up his position as majority leader to run for the White House in 1996, only to lose to President Bill Clinton by a large margin, 379 electoral votes to 159.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer,” Dole said in a statement. “My first treatment will begin on Monday. While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own.”

Bob Dole, the former senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee, announced Thursday that he had advanced lung cancer.

He has faced health challenges for decades, starting with a battlefield injury during World War II, in which he served as an Army second lieutenant. He was hit by machine-gun fire, which almost killed him and permanently limited his use of his right arm. He went on to support the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990.

Dole — the oldest living former presidential nominee or president, one year older than former president Jimmy Carter — disclosed his lung cancer diagnosis a day after conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh died of the same disease.

New York Times

Purported Proud Boys leader blames Trump or attack

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Attorneys for the purported leader of the Kansas City cell of the Proud Boys blamed former president Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol, telling a federal magistrate judge that the five weeks since then “have broken the fever dream.”

William Chrestman, an Army veteran and union sheet metal worker from Olathe, Kan., remains in custody as the judge weighs whether to release him before his trial. He is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, and other charges stemming from the melee.

Prosecutors are seeking to keep him in custody, arguing that he is a danger to the community and a flight risk. Defense attorneys contend Chrestman won’t flee and argue that he poses no danger since he and the world around him have changed much since that day. They contend his arrest has chastened him.

US Magistrate Judge James O’Hara said at a detention hearing Wednesday he would rule within a few days on whether to release Chrestman pending trial, the Kansas City Star reported.

“It is an astounding thing to imagine storming the United States Capitol with sticks and flags and bear spray, arrayed against armed and highly trained law enforcement. Only someone who thought they had an official endorsement would even attempt such a thing. And a Proud Boy who had been paying attention would very much believe he did,’' defense attorneys argued.

The defense also argued that the Trump campaign was well aware of the organized participation of Proud Boys rallies merging into Trump events.

In another case from the insurrection, a Washington, D.C., judge ordered that a Georgia woman and her Tennessee son remain jailed pending trial on charges for their involvement.

Lisa Eisenhart is accused of breaking into the Capitol with her son, Eric Munchel, who was photographed carrying flexible plastic handcuffs in the Senate chamber.

US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ruled that “no condition or combination of conditions of release will reasonably assure the safety of the community” if the two are released pending trial.

Both of them “supported the violent overthrow of the United States government” and pose a “clear danger to our republic,” the judge wrote.

Eisenhart’s attorney filed a notice Thursday that she is appealing the ruling.

Associated Press

Trump continues attacks on McConnell

WASHINGTON — Former president Donald Trump is escalating a political war within his own party that could undermine the Republican push to fight President Biden’s agenda and ultimately return the party to power.

A day after blistering Mitch McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, as a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack,” Trump repeated his baseless claim on Wednesday that he was the rightful winner of the November election in a series of interviews with conservative outlets after nearly a month of self-imposed silence.

Trump continued to attack McConnell, accusing the Senate GOP leader of failing to stand up for Republicans after McConnell blasted Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot despite voting to acquit the former president at his second impeachment trial.

“The Republicans are soft. They only hit their own, like Mitch,” Trump complained on Newsmax. “If they spent the same time hitting (Senate Democratic leader Chuck) Schumer and (President Joe) Biden, the Republicans would be much better off, that I can tell you.”

Republican officials in several battlegrounds carried by Biden, including Georgia and Arizona, have said the vote was fair. Trump’s legal claims surrounding the vote were rejected by judges across the political spectrum, including many appointed by the former president. McConnell himself described Trump’s contention as an “unhinged falsehood.”

Leading GOP strategists described the exploding feud between the Republican former president and the Senate’s most powerful Republican as, at best, a distraction and, at worst, a direct threat to the party’s path to the House and Senate majorities in next year’s midterms.

“I don’t think he cares about winning,” Steven Law, a McConnell ally who leads the most powerful Republican-aligned super PAC in Washington, said of Trump. “He just wants it to be about himself.”

Associated Press