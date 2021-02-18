Mass. reports 57,648 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 57,648 to 1,267,262, state officials reported Thursday.
The number of new vaccinations was larger than on Wednesday, when 43,098 were reported.
The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.0 percent of the 1,527,150 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.
The total shots administered included 937,273 first shots and 329,989 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.
Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.
