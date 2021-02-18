Millions of Texans wait for power to return, with more snow on the way

The state faced a new onslaught of sleet and freezing rain that the National Weather Service office in Austin/San Antonio said could be “ the worst of all the winter events over the past week .” Snow fell around Dallas-Fort Worth, and some spots in Texas were expected to pick up more than a quarter inch of ice as the new storm moved through, making road travel extremely hazardous.

A fresh arctic blast Wednesday deepened an electricity supply crisis in Texas that has forced millions to endure days without power and heat.

Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order directing natural gas providers to halt all shipments of gas outside the state, ordering them to instead direct those sales to Texas power generators.

Advertisement

During a news conference, Abbott said there remained a lack of power within the electrical grid and there were ongoing problems getting natural gas and renewable energy generators back online. He did not provide a clear timeline on when the power grid would be fully restored.

“Every source of power Texas has has been compromised,” Abbott said, from coal and renewable energy to the state’s nuclear power plant.

W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said several state agencies have been working together to meet the demands of nursing homes, hospitals, and dialysis centers, which have reported a variety of problems including water main breaks and oxygen shortages.

As another storm moves in, the state increased the number of warming centers to more than 300. Game wardens and others have been delivering blankets, cots, and water to vulnerable citizens, Kidd said.

Advertisement

Across the country, at least 31 people have died since the punishing winter weather began last week. Some died in crashes on icy roads, others succumbed to the cold, and others were killed when desperate attempts at warmth turned deadly. “We’re fully expecting that when things start to thaw out and people start checking on each other that we’re going to find some more people who didn’t make it through the storm,” said Jason Spencer, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The power outages were national, with tens of thousands without electricity in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Louisiana, according to PowerOutage.us, a website that tracks electricity outages. Around 160,000 people in Oregon remained without power on Wednesday morning.

But the worst outages remained in Texas. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the state’s power grid, said on Wednesday that around 700,000 homes had electricity restored overnight but more than 3.4 million customers were still without power late Wednesday morning.

“I understand we live in a less-cared-for neighborhood, but we’re human like everyone else,” said Justin Chavez, whose had been living with his wife and eight children in a home without power in San Antonio for days. “The city should have been on top of this. What am I paying my taxes for?”

Austin Energy, which serves the state’s capital, said its customers should be prepared to not have power through Wednesday and possibly longer. Austin’s mayor, Steve Adler, had urged residents to use electricity as sparingly as possible in hopes of staving off further shutdowns, using flashlights and candles if able.

Advertisement

“If you have power, please try to live almost like you don’t,” Adler said. “If you have heat, run it low. Run it lower.”

The pleas for conservation were received with grim irony by many on social media, who pointed to the stark line separating a downtown Austin still brightly lit and a powerless East Austin, a traditionally Black and Hispanic part of the city.

The strain revealed the vulnerabilities of a distressed system and set off a political fight as lawmakers called for hearings and an inquiry into the Electric Reliability Council.

Water pressure has fallen across the state because lines have frozen, and many residents are leaving faucets dripping in hopes of preventing pipes from freezing, said Toby Baker, executive director of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Abbott urged residents to shut off water to their homes, if possible, to prevent more busted pipes and preserve pressure in municipal systems.

The weather system that dumped more snow and ice on Texas was forecast to move into the Northeast Thursday.

“There’s really no letup to some of the misery people are feeling across that area,” said Bob Oravec, lead forecaster with the National Weather Service, referring to Texas.

More than 100 million people live in areas covered by some type of winter weather warning, watch, or advisory, the weather service said.

Advertisement

Utilities from Oregon to Minnesota to Texas implemented rolling blackouts to ease the burden on strained power grids. The Southwest Power Pool, a group of utilities covering 14 states, said the blackouts were “a last resort to preserve the reliability of the electric system as a whole.”

The outages in and around Portland, Ore., affected nearly 150,000 customers nearly a week after a massive snow and ice storm toppled many trees and took out hundreds of miles of power lines.

“These are the most dangerous conditions we’ve ever seen in the history of PGE,” said Dale Goodman, director of utility operations, who declined to predict when all customers would have power restored.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.







