These photos and videos show the extent of the damage caused by winter storms and frozen pipes in Texas

As thousands of Texas residents grappled with power outages, unsafe drinking water, and dwindling food supply amid a series of winter storms, some also had to contend with extensive damage to their homes.
Many took to social media to share videos of water pouring into their homes from burst pipes and ice coating cars and surfaces after the water froze over. Officials in Texas order millions of people to boil tap water before drinking it due to damaged pipes and infrastructure.
Here’s a look at videos that show just how much damage the storms have caused.
Here in Austin we are NOT doing okay.
Texas pipes be like
literally in shock! wow.
Well, this sucks! pic.twitter.com/0GApNzcKft— Ugly (@Ugly_T_Clown) February 16, 2021
Burst pipes in my apartment 😖🥶😭#TexasWinterStorm2021 pic.twitter.com/oljDUKAfVE— Ashlyn D. (@AshlynD09) February 17, 2021
Part 2 is insane Texas is hitting different
Send help! Ha Texas ain't ready for this!
Anyone down for a pool party since we under water
Downtown Dallas garage just had a pipe burst under the pool in the garage. Halp!
Check your pipes
