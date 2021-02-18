These photos and videos show the extent of the damage caused by winter storms and frozen pipes in Texas

As thousands of Texas residents grappled with power outages, unsafe drinking water, and dwindling food supply amid a series of winter storms, some also had to contend with extensive damage to their homes.

Many took to social media to share videos of water pouring into their homes from burst pipes and ice coating cars and surfaces after the water froze over. Officials in Texas order millions of people to boil tap water before drinking it due to damaged pipes and infrastructure.

Here’s a look at videos that show just how much damage the storms have caused.