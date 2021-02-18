fb-pixel Skip to main content

These photos and videos show the extent of the damage caused by winter storms and frozen pipes in Texas

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated February 18, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Curtis Chaffin temporarily fixed a friend's pipe after it burst on Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The couple said it filled their garage with a few inches of water before a neighbor let them know of the situation.Ana Ramirez/Associated Press

As thousands of Texas residents grappled with power outages, unsafe drinking water, and dwindling food supply amid a series of winter storms, some also had to contend with extensive damage to their homes.

Many took to social media to share videos of water pouring into their homes from burst pipes and ice coating cars and surfaces after the water froze over. Officials in Texas order millions of people to boil tap water before drinking it due to damaged pipes and infrastructure.

Here’s a look at videos that show just how much damage the storms have caused.

@renewithane

Here in Austin we are NOT doing okay.#fyp #texassnow #texasstorm #texasfreeze #texas #freeze

♬ original sound - Ee-renae
@davisteven705

Texas pipes be like #Dallas

♬ original sound - 😈TexazDemon214😈
@ray.k13

😱😱😱 literally in shock! wow. #texaswinter #texas #snowstorm2021 #twomoms #ohno

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
@daniellemwebb

#texas #texasweather #cold #ice #pipes #texasice #texassnow #freezing #water #degrees #temp #texashumor #texascheck #texascrazy #houston #houstoncold

♬ original sound - Danielle Webb


@brucemunster

Part 2 is insane🤦😭 Texas is hitting different #texas #dallas #snow #leak #fyp

♬ original sound - Bruce Munster
@sunshineinrain23

Send help! Ha Texas ain't ready for this! #texas #snow #frozenpipes #lostpower #socold #TrulyGlowingSelfieLove

♬ original sound - Sunshineinrain23
@killaking2601

#texas #frozenpipes #texasweather #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound - KillaKing26
@davisteven705

Anyone down for a pool party 😐😐 since we under water #Dallas @#home @#homeless @#Texas #Winter #bestdayever

♬ My House (Challenge Version) - Flo Rida
@breebsudbury

Downtown Dallas garage just had a pipe burst under the pool in the garage. Halp! #dallassnow #dallas #dallassnow2021

♬ Oh No - Kreepa
@jennwashington

Check your pipes #texasweather

♬ Oh No - Kreepa

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

