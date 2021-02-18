They say everything is bigger in Texas. Apparently, that also includes political missteps

It’s a phenomenon Senator Ted Cruz tried to take advantage of when he blanketed Texas with an ad for his 2018 reelection focused on his efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

This, of course, requires politicians have a basic level of competence and compassion. If they do, their response can send a politician’s approval rating through the roof and ensure reelection. Governors around the country saw their approval ratings soar last spring as they became the face of America’s battle against COVID.

Typically natural disasters are good things for politicians. Mother Nature gets all the blame for the blizzard, hurricane, tornado, or earthquake. Then the local mayor or governor — or even US senator — gets all the credit for helping in the aftermath.

However, even as Texas fell under a deep freeze and basic infrastructure from power to water crumbled, the situation has not been a boon to two major Republican politicians there. In fact, it could be career-defining bad for Cruz in particular.

The pictures on social media of the Texas Republican leaving this horrible situation to fly with his family to the resort area of Cancun, Mexico, reverberated around the Internet on Thursday morning. Initially, his office said nothing. Then, local news outlets confirmed from Houston Police officials that he was not just at the Houston airport, but someone in his office had called to make sure there was extra security for the senator there if he needed it.

The extra security is understandable given today’s political climate. The idea that a US Senator would decide to leave the state he represents while it is mid-crisis and needing leadership, however, is inexcusable.

That part is so obvious that after just one night in Cancun, Cruz booked a trip home after the pictures emerged on the Internet. MSNBC reported on Thursday afternoon that Cruz had originally planned to return to Houston on Saturday.

In a statement, Cruz said that the power went out at the high-rise Houston condo where he lives and that with school out his daughters wanted to go to Cancun to meet up with friends. Yes, he blamed his daughters.

It was a different situation for Governor Greg Abbott. Like Cruz, Abbott is a Republican. Unlike Cruz, he is up for reelection 2022.

And maybe more to the point, Abbott, who has been governor for six years, is getting a lot of blame for allowing for the state’s infrastructure to be this vulnerable. Yes, it was a freak storm, but there has been bipartisan criticism that the state didn’t make the system sufficiently resilient.

For now, it is all about getting the power back on and the water running. That is clear. What is less clear is the politics going forward. On the one hand, we are almost two years from the next election and memories are short. On the other hand, Texas, once deeply red, has been trending toward becoming more of a swing state.

One person considering running for governor in the future is Beto O’Rourke. During this storm, he has asked volunteers to use his list of phone numbers from his failed 2018 US Senate run to check in on neighbors to see if they need help. In order words, unlike Abbott and Cruz, O’Rourke found a super easy to benefit politically and do any harm.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.