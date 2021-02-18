Boomers on the vaccination verge — yeah, it’s personal

Just for starters, there are about a million or so others — baby boomers like me and other folks with serious health conditions who thought we were next up for a chance at our lives returning to normal.

Sometimes it’s just personal. And nothing gets more personal than, say, life and death. So, yes, Governor Charlie Baker isn’t exactly my favorite person right now. I have a feeling I’m not alone.

Yeah, right. And the state website — fount of all COVID-19 vaccine-related wisdom — we were assured by the governor on Wednesday, would be adequate to the task of dealing with a million people all wanting to access it Thursday morning. Instead, it crashed before new appointments were to go on line at 8 a.m.

You know that old chestnut that goes “We’re from the government and we’re here to help you”? There’s a reason it still makes people laugh.

It didn’t have to be this way.

By favoring mass vaccination sites while simultaneously cutting the rug out from under one of the finest hospital network systems in the world, the governor has reaped the disaster he sowed weeks ago.

And this is where it gets personal.

At my much delayed annual check-up, my primary care doc at Tufts Medical Center assured me when my group was called, I’d get a call from the hospital offering an appointment for a vaccine shot. How easy is that! And they weren’t kidding. A friend in the 75-plus group got the call, got the shot. No dealing with cranky websites or call centers — oh, and they had her medical records right there on the computer screen to check for allergies or possible drug interactions.

And just to be clear, Tufts, like most of the area’s teaching hospitals, does amazing outreach into minority communities.

“Hospitals have been creating community access sites,” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a tweet earlier this month when the Baker administration announced its ill-advised shift. “They’ve built systems to reach eligible patients of color to help them get the vaccine. They’ve been doing the heavy lifting to save lives and promote equity for months. Abandoning them now is a tragedy.”

The move, Healey predicted, would only serve to increase racial disparities.

“Doctors and community care personnel are key to addressing mistrust and barriers to the vaccine,” she wrote. “The move to cut them off is short-sighted.”

It’s particularly short-sighted for the current eligible group — which includes those with two or more comorbidities — 12 specific life-threatening conditions as defined by the state. Finding those patients within existing hospital records systems is pretty much a technological piece of cake, just as it would be to make sure they got in the vaccine queue in a timely fashion.

But Baker was forced to admit at his Wednesday news conference that at mass vaccination sites the process for attesting to those two comorbidities was “based on an honor system.”

So if you’re claiming to have asthma and be a smoker, best to carry a pack of Marlboros, just in case.

Richard Serino, who as a former Boston EMS chief and a deputy director of FEMA in the Obama administration knows a little something about emergency preparedness, had this bit of advice:

“Don’t start with what works for the system. Start with what works for the people and build from there,” he said. “We need to do what is easy for people who want to get vaccinated, not what is easy for government.”

He suggests mobile vaccination sites, and more locally based sites, where the people who interact with their communities on a daily basis, who are already trusted, can play an important role

Oh, and following on the counterintuitive decision to cut hospitals out of the mix, the Baker administration then cut supplies to municipal vaccine efforts — unless they were part of larger regional cooperatives.

Sure mass vaccination sites will eventually make the numbers look better faster (once people get through the website nightmare). And yes, the vaccine supplies aren’t under the governor’s control. But the shift away from the state’s first-class hospital system is a blunder of epic proportions.

And like a lot of Bostonians, I’d much prefer to go to Fenway for a game, a beer, and a hotdog than for my health care.

Rachelle G. Cohen is a Globe opinion writer. She can be reached at rachelle.cohen@globe.com.