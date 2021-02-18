Concerns over racism show that Boston College has much work to do

Boston College states that its mission is “rooted in a world view that calls us to learn, to search for truth, and live for service to others,” and that “we welcome and embrace the contributions of a diverse student body.” With Black students accounting for only 4 percent of undergraduates, BC, like many of its peer private institutions in the Boston area, has much work to do (“Incidents at BC add to concern about racism,” Page A1, Feb. 16).

With so much hate in our country, it isn’t surprising that racist students end up at BC. What is astonishing, however, is the crackdown not too many years ago on students involved in a peaceful Black Lives Matter protest, and the university’s ineffectiveness now in protecting its own students.