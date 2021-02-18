Higher minimum wage is something to welcome, not fear

However, Jacoby ignores the social costs of letting market forces drive wages to the lowest level. If we are to have such a system, then everyone who participates in the economy should be guaranteed fully paid health insurance, sick and maternity leave, vacation time, education support, free and widespread public transportation, and other benefits necessary for a healthy and productive workforce.

In “The cruelty of a higher minimum wage” (Opinion, Feb. 10), Jeff Jacoby cites the recent study from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office that found that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour would result in 1.4 million unemployed by 2025. I agree with Jacoby about the negative consequences of raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Indeed, in our free-market labor economy, many people — workers and businesses alike — would be hurt if the increase goes through (though many also would be helped).

Jacoby’s analysis would have been better if he had addressed both sides of the issue.

Alan Wright

Roslindale





We all pick up the cost when pay is low

Jeff Jacoby’s “The cruelty of a higher minimum wage” is off the mark. What is cruel is the increasing pay inequality that grows each decade and the number of families whose total family incomes fall below the poverty level.

When the federal minimum wage was established under the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938, it purposely excluded many Black workers; agriculture and most service workers were exempted from labor law protections. By the 1960s, many excluded workers were covered, and increases in the minimum wage reduced inequity.

According to the Economic Policy Institute, nearly 31 percent of Black workers and 26 percent of Latinx workers would immediately benefit with an increase to $15 an hour. Increasing the minimum wage advances the cause of racial justice.

When employers pay low wages, we all pick up the cost. Workers face food insecurity and can’t afford the costs of housing, health care, and child care. Whatever tattered government safety net exists continues to fill the gaps. The coronavirus pandemic demonstrated the key role that front-line workers play in our economy, yet many of them make considerably less than $15 an hour. Is that how we honor essential workers?

Massachusetts is already on the road to a $15 minimum wage, thanks to the work of Raise Up Massachusetts, activists, and the Legislature. Many businesses supported an increase. As of January, our state’s minimum wage is $13.50, and it will be $15 in January 2023. This is just one step to repairing the lower rung so that workers can advance.

Enid Eckstein

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a member of Jamaica Plain Progressives and is active in Raise Up Massachusetts





Some argue that jobs will be cut, but research counters that

Jeff Jacoby’s understanding of the impact of increasing the minimum wage is outdated, as is that of many people who are not in the field of labor economics.

Besides the fact that nearly half of low-wage workers are also essential workers, who deserve to be paid much better because of the value of their work, most current research and analyses show very small reductions in employment.

It’s unfortunate that myths such as this are continuing to be propagated.

Joel A Feingold

Plantation, Fla.





I went to work in a grocery store in 1964 when the Federal Minimum Wage was $1.15 per hour. That year the cost of a pound of hot dogs or ground beef was 69¢, a loaf of bread was 20¢, and a pack of cigarettes was 23¢.

In 56 years, the Federal Minimum Wage has gone from $1.15 to $7.25 per hour. Based on Cost of Living (COLA), $100 in 1964 is worth $843.81 in 2021. To earn $100 in 1964, you would have to work 66.67 hours. Today to earn $843.81 you would have to work 116.40 hours. Since 1978, CEO compensation has risen 1007.5% compared to 11.7% for the average worker. CEO’s now make 278 times more than the average worker according to the Economic Policy Institute.

Isn’t it time that we evaluate the Federal Minimum Hourly Wage so that everyone can bring home a decent paycheck to support themselves and their families?

Mary Frances Connors

Holliston