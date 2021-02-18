2021 Minor League Baseball schedules released; WooSox to open Polar Park on April 13

The Red Sox’ Triple-A affiliate had been based at McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I., since 1973, but was sold to an ownership group led by former Red Sox CEO and president Larry Lucchino in 2015.

That’s when the Worcester Red Sox will debut at Polar Park, the $100 million stadium nearing completion in the Canal District in downtown Worcester.

The newest member of the Red Sox’ minor-league family has a date to show off its new digs: April 13.

The WooSox will open their season on the road against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Penn.) RailRiders on April 6 before hosting the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the five-day opening homestand followed by another five home games against the Rochester Red Wings April 20-25, Major League Baseball announced Thursday.

Game times and ticket information have yet to be released. See the full WooSox schedule here.

MLB also released the schedules of its Double-A and two Single-A leagues in what will be the first season of an MLB-run minor-league system that has been reduced to 120 teams.

Last year there were no minor-league games played because of the pandemic.

The Red Sox’ Double-A team, the Portland (Maine) Sea Dogs, open their season at home at Hadlock Field on May 4, the start of a six-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. The schedule can be found here.

The Greenville (S.C.) Drive, the Red Sox’ High-A affiliate, also opens at home on May 4. See the schedule here.

The Salem (Virginia) Red Sox, the Red Sox’ Low-A affiliate, opens their home slate on May 11. See the schedule here.

