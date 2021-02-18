To Aaron Nesmith, versatility will be his most valuable asset

“I’m just trying to do whatever the team needs me to do at the moment in the game. Sometimes we need energy,” Nesmith said. “There’s no crowd, there’s no fans, so for some guys it’s hard to get up and play with a lot of energy. So coming off the bench for the starters, for the rest of the team, just trying to be an energy booster, an energy guy, a guy that helps other guys play harder and a guy that helps us toward winning.”

So there he was in the first quarter of Boston’s win over the Nuggets on Tuesday, soaring in for a chase-down block of Denver guard R.J. Hampton . And there he was near the start of the fourth quarter, scrambling for a loose ball on a possession that ultimately ended with a Payton Pritchard 3-point play.

Rookie Aaron Nesmith knows the Celtics drafted him last fall to be a knockdown shooter, but he also knows he will truly earn coach Brad Stevens’s trust by contributing in other ways.

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Wizards, Nesmith had played just 117 minutes all season. But he has received a more substantial opportunity recently. He played a total of almost 53 minutes in the two games leading up to Wednesday’s matchup against the Hawks, averaging 7 points and 4.5 rebounds.

Advertisement

He is hopeful that his marksmanship becomes more of an asset as this season progresses. He was 3 for 8 from beyond the arc during this two-game stretch. He said he likes to be the first player in the gym each morning as he works to refine his jumper.

“I try to put shots up so that when I get the opportunity it’s like I never missed a minute,” Nesmith said. “I keep shooting with confidence and they will continue to fall, and they’ll fall at a high rate.”

Advertisement

Calf strain keeps Smart out

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed his 10th consecutive game because of a left calf strain. The Celtics initially said Smart would be sidelined for 2-3 weeks, but he will reach the 3-week mark on Saturday and it sounds unlikely that he will be ready to return then.

“The last time I saw him on the court was a couple days ago,” Stevens said. “I thought he looked a lot better, and I know he’s working hard to try to get back. But looking better in a 1-on-0 shooting drill doesn’t always translate to being cleared to play 5-on-5 when you’re talking about that injury.”

The Celtics entered Wednesday with a 4-5 record since Smart was sidelined, including losses to the Kings, Wizards and Pistons, who are all below .500.

“He’s a really good player on both ends of the court,” Stevens said. “He moves the ball, he’s our leader in assists on our team, he’s obviously capable of scoring the ball and he’s one of the game’s really good perimeter defenders, so obviously when you are missing a guy like that you’re going to be missing something. But everybody goes through that, every team loses guys, and so it’s not only on everybody else to step up but it also is a great opportunity.”

Celtics center Daniel Theis missed his second game in a row because of a sprained right index finger. Point guard Kemba Walker sat out to rest his left knee because the Celtics were playing their second game in as many nights.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.