Archbishop Williams boys’ basketball outlasts St. Mary’s in stirring 3 OT win

Senior center Jack McCarthy provided a lift with 5 quick points down low, sophomore Charlie Conners connected on a 3-point dagger from the left corner for his only basket of the game, and senior Will O’Malley sank three clutch free throws to ice a thrilling win in triple overtime, 98-91, in Braintree.

Andre Mills carried Archbishop Williams offensively through the first 40 minutes of Wednesday’s Catholic Central League Cup semifinal against St. Mary’s, recording a career-high 41 points on 12-for-19-shooting. But when the star sophomore fouled out ahead of triple overtime, the host Bishops needed a boost in his absence with their season on the line.

Top-seeded Archbishop Williams (13-5) advances to host Bishop Feehan in Saturday’s CCL Cup Final.

Senior Will O'Malley, who had three clutch foul shots in the third OT session, rises up to knock down a jumper over the outstretched hands of St. Mary's teammates David Brown Jr. (2) and Derick Coulanges (20). in Wednesday's Catholic Central Cup semifinal in Braintree. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“That was just a hell of a game, so insane,” said O’Malley, who finished with 26 points. “I think everyone needed to step up at the end with Andre out. It was our time, our season on the line, so everyone had to play a part in it.”

The Bishops didn’t hold a lead until the first overtime and spent regulation trying to climb back from a slow start. St. Mary’s junior guard Ali Barry was sensational with 29 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while sophomore point guard David Brown Jr. notched 22 points to help the Spartans (10-6) lead by 11 after one, seven at halftime, and six after three quarters.

At one point, Mills and O’Malley had combined for 44 of the Bishop’s 46 points, scoring every point from midway through the first quarter to the start of the fourth and keeping them afloat during the comeback. The duo combined to shoot an efficient 20 for 33 from the floor, 8 for 15 from three, and 18 for 21 from the foul stripe.

“When they’re aggressive and try to take it to the basket good things happen because they can shoot,” said Archbishop Williams coach Brian Holden. “Especially Andre, when he makes shots, he’s going to be very, very hard to guard.”

Sensing victory, Archbishop Williams' bench erupts after Charlie Conners knocks down a 3-pointer in the third overtime. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

With under a minute left in regulation, Jake Rowell completed the comeback by nailing a left corner 3-pointer to tie the game at 62 and force overtime. During a hectic first overtime period that featured seven lead changes and two ties, Barry canned a right-wing 3-pointer to put St. Mary’s up, 74-72, with eight seconds left.

But on the ensuing inbounds play, Barry fouled Mills in the backcourt. After the lefty sank both free throws, Barry’s 3-pointer at the buzzer clanged off the front rim. In the second overtime, Brown completed a three-point play with 20 seconds left, fouling out Mills and extending the game to a third extra period.

David Brown Jr. (2) of St. Mary's seemed to win this skirmish against Archbishop Williams' Jake Rowell (34), whose team wound up winning a bigger prize with Wednesday's triple-overtime victory, 98-91, in Braintree. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“They lost their best player [Mills] and we thought we had the momentum,” said St. Mary’s coach David Brown. “But they made some big shots and hung tough. We give a lot of credit to them. This is a tough place to come on Wednesday night, but it was an unbelievable high school basketball game.”

Archbishop Williams ran back-to-back plays for McCarthy (14 points, 11 rebounds) to begin the third OT and he converted a pair of layups. Conner’s 3-pointer gave the hosts a commanding 94-87 lead, enough to hold on and secure a spot in the championship game.

“Our second game of the year we beat Feehan and that’s when we all kind of thought we might have a shot at the CCL Finals,” said Holden. “Our league has a bunch of great teams so I told the guys let’s prove we belong by winning a league championship.”

Abington 63, Rockland 60 — Andrew McCluskey (14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), Matt Maguire (13 points, 5 rebounds), Derek Nuttall (10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), and Desean Leggett (10 points) carried the host Green Wave (10-3) to the South Shore League semifinal win.

BC High 70, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 49 — Junior Mike Loughnane poured in 30 points to lead the visiting Eagles (3-4) to the first-round win in the Catholic Conference Tournament.

Oliver Ames 62, Stoughton 53 — Senior guard Amari Brown had 23 points and senior forward Drew Nickla added 16 points as the Tigers (9-1) clinched the Hockomock League Davenport division.

Reading 50, Burlington 47 — Pat Harrigan broke the deadlock with a 3-pointer in the final 15 seconds to lift the Rockets (4-6) in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament.

Watertown 75, Lexington 57 — Senior point guard Gabe Spinelli logged a season-high 39 points to lead the Raiders (6-1) to the Middlesex League semifinals.

Girls’ basketball

Oliver Ames 63, Stoughton 15 — The visiting Tigers capped their 10-0 run as Davenport Division champions with a dominant Hockomock victory.

Junior Caroline Peper had a team-high 12 points, seniors Kelsey Yelle and Caroline Flynn added 10 and 9, respectively, and freshman Jasmyn Cooper collected eight rebounds.

“We will never forget the challenges,” said OA coach Laney Clement-Holbrook, who completed her 45th season with 710 career victories.

Amesbury 59, Hamilton-Wenham 32 — Junior Gabby Redford poured in 17 points for the host Indians (7-3) in the first round of the Cape Ann League Tournament.

St. Mary’s 64, Archbishop Williams 41 — Kellyn Preira (13 points), Nicolette D’Itria (12 points), Maiya Bergdorf (12 points), and Yirsy Queliz (10 points) led a balanced offensive attack as the Spartans (18-3) soared into Saturday’s Catholic Central League final against Bishop Fenwick with the semifinal win in Lynn.

Arlington 64, Wilmington 35 — Senior Diana Wicks recorded 18 points for the host Spy Ponders (8-2) in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament.

Bishop Fenwick 57, Bishop Feehan 47 — Juniors Nasha Arnold (21 points and 9 rebounds) and Olivia Found (17 points, 7 assists, and 7 steals) carried the Crusaders (11-4) to the Catholic Central semifinal victory in Attleboro.

Burlington 36, Reading 27 — Marina Callahan (12 points) and Liv Pena (11 points) led the top-seeded Red Devils (11-0) to the first-round win in the Middlesex League tourney. Burlington converted 7 of 9 free throws in the fourth quarter. Senior Kiara Tangney had 10 points and 10 rebounds for Reading.

Lowell Catholic 48, Northeast 33 — Senior Antonia Mukiibi logged a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) for the host Crusaders (7-2) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Peabody 58, Marblehead 52 — Sophomore Lauryn Mendonca produced 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists and junior Emma Bloom added 11 points, 5 assists, and 7 rebounds as the Tanners (9-3) prevailed in overtime.

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 28 — Seniors Arielle Cleveland (12 points) and Mackenzie Currie (10 points) paced second-seeded Pentucket (11-1) at home in the Cape Ann League Tournament semifinals.

South Shore Voc-Tech 53, Holbrook 35 — Juniors Alex Collins (19 points) and Ellery Campbell (15 points) powered the Vikings to the quarterfinal win in the Mayflower Tournament. Shore Shore Voc will play at Westport in the semifinals on Saturday.

Wakefield 45, Woburn 40 — Junior Ashlee Purcell scored 20 points for the visiting Warriors (5-1) in the first round of the Middlesex League Tournament.

Winchester 45, Stoneham 32 — Freshman Emily Collins logged an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double for Winchester (2-9) in the consolation round of the Middlesex League Tournament.

Boys’ hockey

Malden Catholic 2, BC High 1 — Blanked by BC High, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon (and St. John’s Prep by the same score on Monday), the sixth-seeded Lancers (3-6-2) stunned the host Eagles (5-5) in the quarterfinals of the Catholic Conference tourney at the Thayer Ice Center in Braintree.

Junior wing Nick Julian (Lynnfield) struck 23 seconds in, knocking home a rebound, and then was credited with the winner just 26 seconds into overtime when, after forcing a turnover, his initial shot was redirected off a BC defender into the back of the net.

“We’ve been struggling to score, so we changed a few line combinations,” said Malden Catholic second-year coach Chris Kuchar, who was setting up the next line change when Julian scored the winner. “We really stressed scoring early, and certainly, 23 seconds in, was a big part of it. We gained confidence, and the kids got their legs under them. ... They started to believe.”

MC will take on top-seeded Xaverian (5-3-2) at the Canton Ice House Friday at 6:10 p.m.

After Julian’s early goal, BC High netted the equalizer with 2:06 left in the first half, with Aidan McDonnell connecting. Brady Roux finished with 28 saves for BC.

“These kids have worked hard, been in every game, haven’t had a lot of breaks, and gone through two 14-day breaks,” said Kuchar.

Hingham 5, Scituate 2 — Skating as a “guest” in the league this season, the Harbormen (13-1) sailed to the Patriot Cup final after erasing an early 1-0 deficit against the Sailors (11-2) at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay.

Hingham's Aiden Brazel (left) celebrates with teammate Bobby Falvey (right) after Brazel scored in the first period. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Evan Corbett scored twice and Aidan Brazel, Bobby Falvey and Paul Forbes had single tallies for Hingham, which snapped an 11-game winning streak for Scituate.

James Sullivan and Dylan McDonald scored for the Sailors.

The Harbormen will face Marshfield for the league title Friday back at Gallo Arena.

Hingham's Bobby Falvey (4) skates by his happy teammates on the bench after his first-period tally. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Catholic Memorial 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 0 — The Knights (6-4-1) struck for all three goals in a 10-minute span of the second half en route to the Catholic Conference quarterfinal win at the Warrior Ice Arena. Glen Considine (from Joey Borelli) connected first, at 11:10, followed by Tommy Goonan (from Seamus Burke, Michael Birch) at 18:07 and Borelli (from Ty Magliozzi) with the empty-netter at 21:30. Dom Walecka had 17 saves for the shutout. Ryan Dailida made 31 stops for SJS (5-6).

Andover 4, Lowell 1 — Seniors Anton Pace, Billy Moulton and Tim Kobelski each scored for the Warriors (2-4-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference semifinals at Breakaway Ice Center. Sophomore Braeden Archambault also scored for Andover.

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Feehan 1 — Sophomore Patrick Fox scored twice for the Bishops (12-0-3) in their Catholic Central League semifinal victory at the Canton Sportsplex. Seniors James O’Toole and John Riley each posted a goal in the win.

Arlington 2, Stoneham 1 — Freshman Jack Sadowski posted the overtime goal for the Spy Ponders (6-4-1) in the Middlesex League Tournament quarterfinal at Stoneham Arena. Junior Mathew Alesse scored in regulation for Arlington.

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Somerset Berkley 1 — Freshman Sebastian Rebelo scored twice for Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk (10-0-1) in the South Coast Conference championship game at the New England Sports Village in Attleboro. Sophomore Liam Fecteau and junior Ryan McCarthy each scored once in the win. It was the first conference title for the program in 39 years, when Seekonk won in 1982.

Belmont 2, Wakefield 1 — Junior Matt Rowan scored with 3 seconds remaining in overtime for the Marauders (6-3-2) in the Middlesex League Tournament quarterfinal at John A. Ryan Skating Arena.

Burlington 4, Woburn 1 — Senior captain Jack Jay scored twice for the eighth-seeded Red Devils (5-4-1) and senior goalie Nolan Kelleher made 24 saves as they pulled off the upset over top-seeded seed Woburn (7-3-1) in the quarterfinals of the Middlesex League Tournament at O’Brien Arena.

Falmouth 3, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Senior captain Stone Devlin tallied two goals and one assist for the Clippers (8-3-2) in Cape & Islands League action at Martha’s Vineyard Arena. Sophomore Connor Hennigan posted two assists in the win.

Hopkinton 6, Ashland 2 — Pavit Mehra (2 goals, 1 assist), Joe Carrazza (2 goals, 1 assists), Vasilli Zolotarev (first career goal and assist) paced the Hillers (7-2-0) to the Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena. Senior Caleb Dacey capped the scoring with his first career goal. Jack Lang made 21 saves.

Marblehead 3, Danvers 2 — Junior Eli Feingold, senior Charlie Titus and sophomore Connor Jalbert each scored for the Headers (8-2-1) in Northeastern Conference action at Larsen Rink.

Marshfield 2, Hanover 1 — Dan Kane scored the tying goal at 5:23 of the third, shorthanded, and Will Doherty potted the winner less than two minutes later for the Rams (9-3-2) at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Marshfield will play Hingham Friday for the Patriot Cup title. “The kids competed hard and stuck to the process,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said. “They didn’t get flustered.” Robbie Hanna scored the lone goal for the Hawks (11-2-1) at 2:24 of the second period. --

Masconomet 3, Beverly 0 — Freshman A.J. Sacco (2 goals, 1 assist) figured in all three goals and senior Lucas Canelli registered the shutout to power the Chieftains (8-2-1) to the Northeastern Conference win in the Bob Driscoll “Can Do” Classic.

Nantucket 5, St. John Paul II 3 — Senior captain Marsh Hickman scored two goals for the Whalers (10-2-1) in the nonleague tilt at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

Reading 3, Wilmington 1 — Senior captains Landyn Greatorex and Charlie Miele each scored for the Rockets (4-2-2) in the Middlesex League Tournament consolation game at Burbank Arena.

Silver Lake 2, Brookline 0 — Sam Dilley scored both goals in the final minute, and Grady Sullivan earned the shutout for the Lakers (2-9) in the nonleague game at Hobomock Ice Arena.

St. Mary’s 5, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Brady Bullock potted two goals for the Spartans (5-6-3) in the semifinals of the Catholic Central League Cup at Connery Rink.

Triton 2, North Reading 1 — Senior Aidan Lowry snuck in a wraparound goal with 1 second remaining in overtime, lifting the Vikings (9-1-1) into the final of the Cape Ann League tournament at the Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Girls’ hockey

Pembroke 3, Plymouth North/Plymouth South — Eighth-grader Jennifer Birolini, senior captain Miranda DeMita and junior Megan Dorsey scored for the Titans (13-1), who extended their winning streak to 13 games with the Patriot Cup semifinal win at Gallo Arena.

In the final, Pembroke will play Duxbury, which dealt the Titans their only defeat, 2-0, in the opener.

Birolini scored 8:17 into the first period, DeMita 11:53 into the second and Dorsey 14:47 into the third on an empty netter.

“We got the shots on net and finally broke through,” Pembroke coach Bill Flynn said. “You could feel the tension on the bench relieved a little bit.”

Kaleigh Murphy made 15 saves against the Blue Eagles (5-7-1) for the shutout.

Beverly/Danvers 2, Winthrop 1 — Emma Knott scored both goals for the Panthers (2-8-2) in the Northeast League win at the Larsen Rink.

Duxbury 2, Hingham 0 — Sophomores McKenna Colella and Ayla Abban scored in the second period, lifting the Dragons (13-1-1) past the Harborwomen (5-6-3) in the Patriot Cup semifinals at Gallo Ice Arena.

Colella’s goal came on a shot from just inside the blue line four minutes into the period, and Abban converted on a breakaway with three minutes remaining.

Freshman goalie Anna McGinty posted another shutout, fending off a flurry off Hingham shots late in the game to preserve the win.

The Dragons played their best hockey in the second period and were steady enough in the first and third to knock off the Harborwomen.

Duxbury, the top seed from the Keenan Division, advances to the Patriot Cup championship game, where it will face either Pembroke or Plymouth on Friday.

“We’re right where we want to be,” Duxbury coach Dan Najarian said. “The goal at the beginning of the season was to win the Patriot Cup. Now we have an opportunity to do that.”

HPNA 7, Central Catholic 1 — Kaitlyn Bush netted a hat trick at Veterans’ Memorial Rink on senior night as HPNA improved to 3-7-1 with the win in the Merrimack Valley matchup.

Newburyport 2, Gloucester 1 — Goals from Ellie Turgeon and Kiara Farrar carried Clippers (7-3-2) to the Northeast League comeback back at the Talbot Rink.

Ursuline 5, Malden Catholic 1 — Freshman Kayla Rice scored and senior goaltender Lucy Reardon made 18 saves for the Bears (1-2-2) at the Jim Roche Community Arena in West Roxbury.

Trevor Hass, Craig Larson, Jake Levin, Michael Puzzanghera, and Peter Santo also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.