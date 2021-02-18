Boston College men’s basketball game vs. University of North Carolina postponed

The men’s basketball game between Boston College and the University of North Carolina scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 23 has been postponed, according to a Wednesday announcement from the ACC.
The decision was made following positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Boston College program, according to the ACC.
BC has seen several recent postponements, including Wednesday’s game against Georgia Tech. There have been no updates as to whether or not the games will be rescheduled.
The ACC also announced the Virginia Tech-Florida State and Clemson-Pittsburgh men’s basketball games scheduled for this weekend were also postponed.
