Boston Latin girls’ hockey captures Dual County title over Weston/Wayland

Boston Latin held tryouts the following Monday. They needed to catch up. Most other schools in Massachusetts had started playing in December. The delayed start hurt the team, as they went 1-6 in their first seven games. Three of their losses were against Weston/Wayland. However, at the beginning of February things began to turn around.

WESTON — On a Thursday in early January, while working his construction job, Boston Latin girls’ hockey coach Tom McGrath got the call he was desperately waiting for. On the phone was athletic director, Jack Owens, who told McGrath Boston Public Schools was finally allowing the winter sports’ season to commence.

The Wolfies’ season concluded on Wednesday night in 3-1 win over Wayland/Weston at the Rivers’ School, their fifth straight victory, and their fourth consecutive MVC/Dual County Small Division title.

“The last five games they started coming together,” McGrath said. “We joke around with the kids when they are down. These kids today with what they are going through, who knows what is going on in their minds. That was the hardest part of coaching. It didn’t seem like coaching. When they started winning, they started figuring it out. Practices were better. Higher tempos. Things just started clicking.”

Boston Latin kept an intense forecheck on Weston/Wayland all night, outshooting Weston/Wayland 32-24.

Freshman Maeve Murray and junior Sydney Hanlon each added a first period goal to give, while eighth grader Ava Enright extended the lead in the second period.

“I knew we could compete with them and play a hard game against them,” said senior goalie Ellen Linso. “Over the season we have consistently gotten better and had more chemistry as a team.

“We are so lucky to have gotten all these games and practices. I love being with the team every day. I’m just so glad [the season] happened.”