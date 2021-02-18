Eagles to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to Colts, per report

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz, the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, to the Indianapolis Colts, according to an ESPN report.

The Eagles will reportedly receive two draft picks — a third-rounder in 2021 and a conditional second-round pick in 2022 that could become a first-round pick.

Wentz has been the subject of trade speculation throughout the offseason. He signed a four-year, $128 million deal to remain in Philadelphia in 2019, but his play has not lived up to expectations.