EMass boys’ basketball: Archbishop Williams’s Andre Mills headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated February 18, 2021, 53 minutes ago

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Ethan Daleba, Burke —The 6-foot-3 junior wing averaged 28.3 points across three Boston City League wins for the Bulldogs (4-2), highlighted by a 36-point, 13-rebound performance in Friday’s 80-62 victory over Boston English.

Ryan Hutchinson, Hamilton-Wenham The leading scorer for the Generals (10-2) poured in 25 points and collected nine rebounds in Friday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division-clinching win over Lynnfield before netting a team-high 18 points in Wednesday’s semifinal victory against Amesbury.

Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic— McKenzie scored a team-high 26 points in Tuesday’s Merrimack Valley Conference Cup semifinal win over Lowell and then drained the go-ahead jumper with one minute left to help the Raiders (9-3) capture the MVC Cup title with a 39-37 win over previously-undefeated Andover on Thursday.

Andre Mills, Archbishop Williams — The top-seeded Bishops (13-5) will face Bishop Feehan in Saturday’s Catholic Central League Cup final thanks to a sensational 41-point outburst from the junior wing in Wednesday’s 98-91 triple-overtime win over St. Mary’s.

Declan Walmsley, Franklin — The senior captain capped his high school career with a monster 34-point, 11-rebound performance in Saturday’s 77-67 Hockomock League win over visiting Stoughton.


