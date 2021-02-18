EMass boys’ basketball: Archbishop Williams’s Andre Mills headlines Players of the Week

Ethan Daleba, Burke —The 6-foot-3 junior wing averaged 28.3 points across three Boston City League wins for the Bulldogs (4-2), highlighted by a 36-point, 13-rebound performance in Friday’s 80-62 victory over Boston English.

Top performances from EMass boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Ryan Hutchinson, Hamilton-Wenham — The leading scorer for the Generals (10-2) poured in 25 points and collected nine rebounds in Friday’s Cape Ann League Baker Division-clinching win over Lynnfield before netting a team-high 18 points in Wednesday’s semifinal victory against Amesbury.

Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic— McKenzie scored a team-high 26 points in Tuesday’s Merrimack Valley Conference Cup semifinal win over Lowell and then drained the go-ahead jumper with one minute left to help the Raiders (9-3) capture the MVC Cup title with a 39-37 win over previously-undefeated Andover on Thursday.

Andre Mills, Archbishop Williams — The top-seeded Bishops (13-5) will face Bishop Feehan in Saturday’s Catholic Central League Cup final thanks to a sensational 41-point outburst from the junior wing in Wednesday’s 98-91 triple-overtime win over St. Mary’s.

Declan Walmsley, Franklin — The senior captain capped his high school career with a monster 34-point, 11-rebound performance in Saturday’s 77-67 Hockomock League win over visiting Stoughton.



