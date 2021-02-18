EMass girls’ hockey: Nantucket’s Evelyn Fey headlines Players of the Week

Hannah Blomquist, Westwood — The senior notched the 100th point of her career in a 4-1 win over Medfield/Norton last Thursday, scoring a goal on an assist from her younger sister, Kendall. She finished her career with 102 points (50 goals, 52 assists) for Westwood.

Mairead Campbell, Concord-Carlisle — It was the freshman defenseman’s blast in overtime that lifted the Patriots to a 4-3 win over Waltham for the Dual County League Large title Monday over Waltham.

Evelyn Fey, Nantucket — The junior captain scored three goals against Martha’s Vineyard Monday, none more important than her strike with 24 seconds remaining for a 5-4 victory that was the first for the second-year program.

Kristen McCluskey, Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton — Though her team went 0-1-1 over the two games, the senior netminder from Hopkinton was otherworldly during a 32-save performance in a 4-0 loss against Dedham and a 54-save showcase in a 1-1 tie against Westwood.

Jenna Shutt, Medway/Ashland/Holliston — Playing the final two games of her high school career, the senior from Holliston posted back-to-back shutouts in a 2-0 victory over Norwood and 3-0 win over Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton, stopping 35 total shots over the two games. Earlier in the week, she had a 23-save shutout in a 2-0 win over Medfield/Norton.