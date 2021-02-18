Fernando Tatis Jr. reportedly agrees to a 14-year, $340 million deal with Padres

The 22-year-old, who has 39 homers, 98 RBIs and a .301 batting average in two seasons in the majors, is considered one of the games most electric young stars. He led the Padres into the 2020 postseason last year, and while San Diego fell to the Dodgers in the NLDS, in six games, he hit .318 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and the Padres agreed on a 14-year, $340 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The move caps an eventful offseason for the Padres, who also added pitchers Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

