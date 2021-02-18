Ivy League cancels spring 2021 sports season

The Ivy League will not hold spring athletics competitions or postseason tournaments, continuing an almost year-long pause on sports within the conference, but left open the possibility of allowing limited, local competition if public health conditions improve to allow more in-person activity on campuses.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic, and in order to maintain compliance both with campus travel, visitor and gathering policies, and also with the state guidelines governing each institution, the Ivy League will not conduct conference seasons or conference postseason events in any sport,” the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement released Thursday.

The decision means Ivy League schools will go more than a year without playing sports. On March 11, 2020, the league shut down spring sports after also calling off the conclusion of the winter season.