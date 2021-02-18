Ivy League cancels spring 2021 sports season

The Ivy League will not hold spring athletics competitions or postseason tournaments, continuing an almost year-long pause on sports within the conference, but left open the possibility of allowing limited, local competition if public health conditions improve to allow more in-person activity on campuses.
“Due to the ongoing pandemic, and in order to maintain compliance both with campus travel, visitor and gathering policies, and also with the state guidelines governing each institution, the Ivy League will not conduct conference seasons or conference postseason events in any sport,” the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement released Thursday.
The decision means Ivy League schools will go more than a year without playing sports. On March 11, 2020, the league shut down spring sports after also calling off the conclusion of the winter season.
Athletes enrolled at Ivy League schools will still be allowed to train on campus as long as they adhere to institution, state, and municipality COVID-19 regulations. This practice has been in place since the fall 2020 semester began.
“As campus and community leaders, we believe that our public health responsibilities and educational principles preclude us from sponsoring Ivy League athletics competition this spring. The public health measures now in effect at all Ivy League universities have been carefully designed to support our teaching and research missions while keeping our students, faculty, staff and neighboring communities safe,” the statement said.