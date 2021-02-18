Hawks’ Trae Young (40 points) overpowers Celtics and other observations

And then Young took the court and showed everyone what Stevens was talking about, pummeling the Celtics with 40 points and 8 assists to lead his team to a 122-114 win at TD Garden.

Before the Celtics faced the Hawks on Wednesday night, head coach Brad Stevens was asked about Hawks guard Trae Young’s impact on his team. He talked about his 3-point shooting and his ability to draw fouls, and he also pointed out how challenging his presence makes things elsewhere.

Jayson Tatum had 35 points to lead the Celtics. Jaylen Brown added 22 but shot just 6 for 20. The Celtics were without three regular starters, with Marcus Smart still sidelined because of a calf strain, Daniel Theis out with a sprained finger, and Kemba Walker resting on the second half of a back-to-back set.

The Hawks shot 57.1 percent overall and gashed the Celtics for 60 points in the paint, going 36 for 53 on two-pointers

Advertisement

The Celtics trailed by 9 at the start of the fourth and pulled within 97-93 on a Robert Williams’s dunk with 7:26 left, but that was as close as they would get. The Hawks all but put Boston away with an 11-3 run that was capped by a Young 3-pointer from the top of the key with 4:31 remaining.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Hawks entered the free-throw penalty with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, leading Stevens to try a hack strategy a couple of minutes later against Hawks center Clint Capela, a poor free throw shooter. Capela missed two free throws with 5:33 left, and Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce sent a sub to the scorer’s table to check in for him, but before there was another dead ball the Celtics fouled Capela again. This time he made both, though. Capela then stayed in the game, and Stevens waved off the approach.

Advertisement

⋅ Backup point guard Jeff Teague had fallen out of the rotation recently, appearing in just one of Boston’s last four games entering Wednesday. It appeared that he was headed toward another DNP before checking in during the third quarter. But his two second-half stints did not go well. He was held scoreless and committed three turnovers in eight minutes. His second stint came after Payton Pritchard collected his fifth foul a few minutes into the fourth quarter, but it was surprising Stevens didn’t go back to Pritchard again.

⋅ Tatum snapped out of his recent scoring funk with a strong first half. Instead of searching for a rhythm beyond the arc he looked to attack the rim. He started the game with a nice floater and his first 11 points came inside the arc before he hit a pair of 3-pointers and eventually finished the first half with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

⋅ The absence of the Celtics’ best overall defensive player (Smart) and one of their top frontcourt defenders (Theis) was pretty glaring in the opening half when the Hawks connected on 60 percent of their shots with 40 of their 62 points coming in the paint.

⋅ Tatum revealed on Tuesday that he has been dealing with some respiratory side effects related to having COVID-19 last month, and the Celtics have said Brown is battling knee tendinitis. Stevens seemed to have both of those issues in mind with the Celtics playing the second game in as many nights, with both players limited to 15 first-half minutes despite Walker, Smart and Theis not playing.

Advertisement

⋅ The Celtics and Hawks will become quite familiar with each other over the next week. Wednesday’s game was their first of three meetings over an eight-day stretch. They’ll play in Boston on Friday before meeting in Atlanta next week.

⋅ Aaron Nesmith got another extended opportunity on the heels of his recent solid play. He was Boston’s first sub of the game. He missed his only 3-pointer of the first half but continued to contribute in other ways, such as grabbing a team-high five rebounds and coming up with a nice block.

⋅ Danilo Gallinari had a rough end to the first quarter for the Hawks. With Tatum starting a fast-break, Gallinari reached out and fouled him with 29.8 seconds left to stop the run. But the Celtics were in the free-throw penalty, so Tatum got two foul shots, and the Celtics got a two-for-one out of it, too.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.