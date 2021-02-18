Patriots to have at least $63 million in cap space as NFL salary cap rises to $180 million

The NFL salary cap for the 2021 season will be no less than $180 million, league officials announced Thursday morning in a memo to teams.
During negotiations last summer between the NFL and NFLPA, the parties agreed that next season’s salary cap would be no less than $175 million, a number that has now increased by $5 million. The final salary-cap figure has not yet been determined.
The higher floor reinforces the Patriots’ advantageous positioning for the offseason. The club is expected to have at least $63 million in cap room, which ranks among the most in the league. That projection includes $19.6 million in unused space from the previous season.
Advertisement
Two upcoming key dates are February 23, the first day clubs can apply the franchise tag to players, and March 17, when free agency begins at 4 p.m.
Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.