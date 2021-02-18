Red Sox will take absolutely no chances in bringing back Chris Sale

Sale ended the 2019 season on the injured list with an elbow strain, but surgery wasn’t recommended. The strain became a tear during spring training last year, and Tommy John surgery followed.

Making an ace disappear sounds like a card trick. In this case, it was more a product of bad timing.

It has been 18 months since Chris Sale last pitched in a game for the Red Sox, and it probably will be another four or five months before he does again.

As the Red Sox endured pandemic baseball last summer, Sale was at the team complex in Florida five days a week for his rehabilitation work. He was often the only player there.

“It was tough at times, yeah, for sure. But you just deal with it,” Sale said Thursday. “At the end of the day, perspective is big in these situations. While I was obviously rehabbing, going through some stuff, dealing with things, I had it better than most, honestly, with everything going on.”

Sale revealed that he contracted COVID-19 in January but didn’t have any symptoms beyond a runny nose and temporary loss of taste and smell. He quarantined at home and returned to the park two weeks later.

Sale was back in uniform Thursday as pitchers and catchers worked out for the first time at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla. He was limited to defensive drills and playing catch, the latter something he does every other day as his left arm regains strength.

“Been doing this a while, and I’ve never been more excited for spring training,” Sale said.

This injury was the first real setback Sale has had in his career. He was a first-round pick who made it to the majors after 11 games in the minors. He has since been a seven-time All-Star and played on a World Series winner.

Now he’s starting over and learning some of the lessons his talent allowed him to skip.

“Mentally having to be tougher,” Sale said. “These days are a grind sometimes.”

Sale will work his way up to throwing pitches from flat ground before moving to the mound. He would then throw batting practice before moving into minor league games and building up his pitch count.

The Red Sox’ first home game after the All-Star break is July 22 against the Yankees. Sale would be nearly 16 months clear of surgery by then and could be ready to return.

But while fans would love to circle a day on the calendar, Sale will not.

“I don’t want to get too far ahead,” he said. “I’m not looking at a month from now, two months from now, really even a season. I can’t. That wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates or anybody involved in this process.”

The Red Sox owe Sale $115 million through 2024. They’re going to be cautious with his return and remain that way once he does come back.

“I basically don’t have any power in this process,” said Sale, who was exaggerating a bit but not as much as you might think.

It would be a surprise to see Sale pitch more than five or six innings in a start this season or exceed 90 pitches. He’ll likely get some extra days of rest built in, too.

Manager Alex Cora said later in the day that he thinks the Sox can return to the postseason. But it’s clear by their words and actions that ownership and the front office view this season as a transition from last year’s disaster to a more competitive future.

They won’t take even the slightest chance with Sale. They want him back when he’s ready to be that fire-breathing dragon who sent the villainous Manny Machado down on one knee to end the 2018 World Series.

Progress will be measured in small doses in the meantime. Head athletic trainer Brad Pearson texted Cora Wednesday night with the news that Sale wanted to jump into fielding drills with the other starters.

Cora agreed.

“That’s a good step,” Cora said. “I do believe that with his teammates around, the whole group around, the coaches, it’s going to help him.

“It’s not easy going through a rehab. This is a guy that throughout his career all he’s done is compete at this level and all of a sudden he can’t do it.”

Cora then took a pass on projecting when Sale would return. For a Day 1 of new beginnings, the manager included, it was enough to see him on the field in uniform.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.