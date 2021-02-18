Report: Browns among the NFL teams J.J. Watt is seriously considering

While stressing Roethlisberger “did a lot of really good things” in 2020, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert stopped short of wholeheartedly endorsing the idea of the 38-year-old franchise quarterback being in the fold for an 18th season in 2021. “We have to do what’s best for the organization, do what’s best for Ben,” Colbert said. “But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, not only with Ben but with the whole unrestricted free agent situation.” . . . Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell hired Antwaan Randle El as his wide receivers coach. Randle El, a former Indiana quarterback and point guard who went on to a nine-year career in the NFL with the Steelers and Washington, spent the past two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For the first time in his 11-year NFL career, J.J. Watt is experiencing the dizzying roller coaster ride of free agency. The 32-year-old defensive end hit the open market and created a gold rush among a dozen teams after the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year gained his release from the Houston Texas last Friday. “Free agency is wild,” Watt tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. According to Cleveland.com, a source said the Browns were among the teams Watt was seriously considering. Cleveland seemed to check a lot of the boxes on Watt’s list: Super Bowl potential, a good quarterback ( Baker Mayfield ), cap space (about $21.8 million, 10th in the NFL), good supporting cast (fellow rush end Myles Garrett ) and a positive environment led by Kevin Stefanski , the reigning NFL Coach of the Year. Some believe Watt, who was due to earn $17.5 million in 2021, would love to return to his home state of Wisconsin to play for the Green Bay Packers, who lost in the NFC Championship to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers , also considered a suitor. Pittsburgh, where Watt’s brothers T.J. and Derek play, could also be a landing spot, but the Steelers would be hamstrung by the fact the team is $30 million over the salary cap. Pittsburgh would likely have to make significant moves, such as restructuring the contract of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger , which would minimize his $41.5 million cap hit, to accommodate Watt’s salary.

MLB

Mets’ Rojas condemns ex-hitting coach

Mets manager Luis Rojas condemned the behavior of former hitting performance coordinator Ryan Ellis, but said he never witnessed his longtime coworker act inappropriately after Ellis, promoted to the big league coaching staff last summer, was fired last month for sexually harassment. The Athletic reported in the summer of 2018, three female Mets employees complained to human resources that Ellis, then the minor league hitting coordinator, had directed lewd comments to them in person and via text message. His dismissal came shortly after the club fired newly hired general manager Jared Porter for sending sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs . . . Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy will be sidelined for several weeks with a collapsed lung suffered during a strong nighttime coughing episode that required surgery. A’s general manager David Forst said Murphy is expected to be fine and fully recovered by opening day . . . Veteran catcher Stephen Vogt and pitching prospect Luis Frias of the Arizona Diamondbacks tested positive for COVID-19 and didn’t start practice with the team’s pitchers and catchers, said manager Torey Lovullo. . . The Tampa Bay Rays traded righthanded reliever John Curtiss to the Miami Marlins for minor league first baseman Evan Edwards.

Colleges

BC-UNC men Tuesday postponed

The Boston College men’s basketball Atlantic Coast Conference home game against the University of North Carolina next Tuesday at Conte Forum was among three games the league postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. The ACC also called off No. 18 Virginia Tech’s trip to No. 16 Florida State on Wednesday as well as Clemson’s visit to Pittsburgh scheduled for Saturday. The postponements come amid positive COVID-19 tests, quarantining and contact tracing for Virginia Tech, Clemson and BC. The league revised its schedule to have Florida State visit Pitt on Saturday. Earlier, the league said Syracuse’s game at Louisville Wednesday night was off due to issues within the Cardinals program. It marked the fifth postponement in six games for Louisville, which hasn’t played since Feb. 1 . . . The Aer Lingus College Football Classic scheduled for August between Big Ten opponents Nebraska and Illinois at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, has been called off because of the pandemic. The game will be played Aug. 28 in Champaign, Ill., instead. Officials said the decision was made after consultations with the Irish government, medical experts and the administrative staffs at the schools.

Miscellany

Trouba out; Panarin to return for Rangers

The struggling New York Rangers will be without defenseman Jacob Trouba for the next four to six weeks because of a broken thumb. It came as a significant blow to an underachieving team with playoff aspirations that has lost four in a row. MVP finalist Artemi Panarin is expected to to return Thursday against Philadelphia after missing the past two games with a lower-body injury. Panarin, who was injured last week in a game against Boston, leads the team with five goals, 10 assists and 15 points . . . Manchester City continued its surge to another English Premier League title with a 3-1 victory over Everton at Goodison Park, enabling Pep Guardiola’s side to open up a 10-point lead and a 12-match winning streak . . . Brazil’s men’s national basketball team, scheduled to play Panama and Paraguay this weekend in FIBA’s AmeriCup qualifying event in Cali, Colombia, was denied entry into the host country “due to restrictions imposed by the national health authorities.”