There’s no timeline for Chris Sale’s return, but he’s the most excited he’s ever been for spring training

Sale revealed Thursday he contracted COVID-19 last month, but was spared the worst of the virus. The extent of his symptoms were a loss of taste and smell, a mild fever, and a runny nose.

Flash forward nearly a year. Sale underwent Tommy John surgery shortly after the season shut down, had his own battle with the virus, and is back at JetBlue Park for the first workouts of the 2021 season.

Eleven months ago, Chris Sale was showering with a hose at the Red Sox spring training complex, a drastic measure to stay safe as COVID-19 took hold on the country.

Advertisement

“I got lucky,” he said.

The bigger struggle, he said, has been his rehab from surgery. But he promised on Thursday: “As of now I’m full go.”

There’s no timetable for when Sale will return to play for the Red Sox, though.

“We haven’t gotten there yet,” he said. “I am just kind of doing more of the same of what I’ve always done. Showing up, kind of doing what I’m told, taking it a day at a time, and whatever that day brings, we do. So on and so forth until I’m back pitching on a mound for the Red Sox again.”

When will that be? Sale said he’s not looking that far ahead.

“That wouldn’t be fair to myself or my teammates, or anyone else involved in this process,” he said. “You know, the mound comes when it comes, and like I said, I take it a day at a time and I’m doing everything I can to get out there as soon as I can.”

Here’s what else Sale had to say:

On his surgery rehab during a pandemic:

Sale spent much of last summer by himself at JetBlue Park, rehabbing while his teammates played to a disappointing 24-36 record and last-place AL East finish in the truncated 2020 season.

Advertisement

“It’s nice to have people around and feeling like a ballplayer again,” he mused. “I’ve been doing this a while and I’ve never been more excited for spring training.”

The ongoing pandemic helped Sale stay humble as he worked through challenges.

“It was different, it was tough at times, yeah, for sure, but you just deal with it. At the end of the day, I think perspective is big in these situations,” he said. “... I had it better than most, honestly, with everything that’s going in the world. ... You’ve got to realize you’re not the only one going through a tough time, and somebody somewhere has got it worse than you.

“So there’s some days that I just had to suck it up and do it and I would say perspective helped me get through a lot.”

On what he’s gained from rehab:

Sale was unequivocal: “There’s no doubt I’m going to be better because of” his rehab process.

“I know that for sure.”

Sale called this injury the “first real struggle or real hurdle that I’ve had in my career.”

He also said the way he’s changed mentally and what he’s learned about his body have helped and he thinks when he gets to the other side of the process, that it will pay off.

On the Red Sox’ offseason moves:

“They have a job to do. There’s some different faces in the clubhouse now, some roster turnover, some coaching staff turnover, and it’s part of the game. You deal with it and move on. We have some talented guys in that clubhouse, we have a great training staff, a great front office, unbelievable coaching staff. With all that collection, we plan on going [out] and making some noise this year.”

Advertisement

That said, there’s going to be an adjustment process for Sale.

“This is my fifth season and I feel like the new guy,” he said with a laugh. “But it’s all the same thing, we’re all ballplayers, the turnover is as expected. No team stays together forever but we’ve got some molding to do, some bonding to do, and getting through this process, and hopefully spring training, is going to be a big building block for that.”

On manager Alex Cora’s return:

Because Sale didn’t play last season, he said it was like Cora “had never left.” The pitcher stayed in touch with his manager and called it “awesome” that the Red Sox brought Cora back after parting ways last January.

“I know what he brings to the table, you guys know what he brings to the table, our fans know what he brings to the table and we’re excited about it,” he said. “I think having him back is a key part to this whole thing moving forward more smoothly, faster, and just as a unit it’s going to be better. I think everyone is excited about that.”

Advertisement

On Eduardo Rodríguez’s recovery from myocarditis:

“E-Rod’s looking good,” Sale said. “He’s one of the guys I was glad to get back around and be around and watch.”

Sale said Rodríguez sent videos of his workouts during the offseason — “he looks good, he looks ready” — and called Rodríguez’s bout with myocarditis, a heart condition associated with COVID-19, unfortunate.

Sale lamented the fact that Rodríguez couldn’t build off the “big corner” he turned in 2019 and had to miss the 2020 season.

“You can tell the determination is there,” he said of Rodríguez. “You can see it in him physically, mentally, how he carries himself. I’m excited to watch him pitch this year, that’s for sure.”

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.