Tim Tebow retires from professional baseball

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” said Tebow.

The 33-year-old Tebow, a former Heisman Trophy winner, signed with the Mets in 2016, getting as high as Triple A. In three seasons, he hit .223/.299/.338 with 107 runs, 48 doubles, 3 triples, 18 home runs, 107 RBIs and 5 stolen bases in 287 games.

“I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met.”

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” said team president Sandy Alderson. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”

Tebow, who spent a portion of the 2013 NFL preseason in camp with the Patriots, played with the Broncos and the Jets, starting 16 regular-season games with Denver and New York from 2010-12.

