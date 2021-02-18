Trae Young, Hawks make for another night exposing Celtics for all they lack

You can image the results. Young scored on anybody who faced him. Stevens refused to trap because the Hawks were also scoring so much in the paint, and the young, flawed Hawks beat their equally flawed opponent, 122-114, Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Celtics roster is so limited at this point, especially defensively and especially without Marcus Smart, that he actually opted for Jeff Teague — the former Hawks standout point guard now aging, declining, and perhaps close to being out of a job — on the masterful Trae Young, the Hawks’ current point guard and one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA.

It’s not that Brad Stevens wants to expose the weakness of his roster intentionally by placing players in positions where they have little chance of succeeding, but that’s exactly what he’s doing.

“We’ve won a lot of games, played tremendous against the good teams and some other teams. We’ve just got to find some consistency,” Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said.

“I know it’s probably tough to watch. [Expletive], it’s tough to play.”

Young finished with 40 points, which is acceptable if you contain the Hawks’ other weapons. That’s usually what Atlanta opponents attempt to do, let Trae score and turn him into a one-man team. But Atlanta focused early on the paint and scored layups and dunks at will, forcing the Celtics to try nearly anything to get defensive stops.

This is supposed to be a team that prides itself on defense, and the “missing Smart” argument is valid, but getting tired. The Celtics just aren’t making in-game adjustments to curtail big scoring nights, and it’s getting embarrassing. Nikola Jokic scored 43 two nights ago, but the Celtics were decent enough against the other components to pull away.

This wasn’t the case against Atlanta. The Hawks did pretty much whatever they wanted early, then Young got warmed up and closed the game. He hit two uncontested 3-pointers in the final period on efensive mistakes. Stevens tried Javonte Green and that didn’t work. Payton Pritchard picked up fouls and couldn’t provide resistance either. So check another box of Celtics major deficiencies: A lack of a backcourt, on-ball defender to at least make these elite point guards work.

And there wasn’t much else Stevens could do except to trap, hoping that Young wouldn’t be able to distribute the ball to open teammates for easy scores. Stevens even tried a zone defense in the second half after Atlanta shot 60 percent in the first, a pretty glaring sign of desperation.

“I thought we tried a bunch of different guys on [Young],” Stevens said. “Obviously, we switch a lot to try to guard the 3-point line on the other guys. We also missed some [chances to stop him] and he made us pay when we missed. It was like the [Joel] Embiid game [last month in Philadelphia]. He gets 42, he crushes you. He gets 30, and you’re right there.

“We tried all our guards, our guys off the bench; he’s just a tough cover.”

Trae Young is congratulated by Clint Capela during the second half of Wednesday's game. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

So what do the Celtics do? The answer is not much because they are so limited. More Robert Williams may be the answer. He played solid basketball in his 19 minutes, but is he ready for more responsibility? And it’s apparent that Tristan Thompson is a workhorse under the basket, but he doesn’t have enough bulk or length to contain players such as Clint Capela defensively.

Capela made his first eight shots, and then missed two in the same sequence only to tip in his second miss. The Celtics were helpless. The Hawks made the sloppy Celtics (16 turnovers) pay for each mistake, and were clearly confident in their ability to score every time down the floor.

As usual, Boston countered with Jayson Tatum and Brown, who combined for 57 points, but also 24 missed shots. Again, the supporting cast couldn’t score consistently, nor help out to get defensive stops.

“Physicality, we definitely lost that battle,” Brown said. “They had a lot of points in the paint. Defense is a team dynamic and this year we’re not as connected as in past years. This year, we’re not as physical as in past years, but this is a unique year. We’ve got a unique team, a new team, a young team, and we’re trying to put the pieces together.”

But the major moves during that process needs to be up to management and the front office. The Celtics are 28 games into the season, an extensive enough sample size to determine what they have and what they need. Team president of basketball operations Danny Ainge isn’t just waiting until trade discussions pick up approaching the March 25 deadline to ponder moves. This stretch of 11 losses in 17 games has to be distressing since he is responsible for putting this team together.

Jaylen Brown gets fouled in the second quarter by Atlanta's Cam Reddish. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The Celtics still lack a consistent rim-protecting big man unless Stevens decided Williams is that guy. The Celtics still can’t stop anybody off the dribble, which allows guards to damn near roast marshmallows in the paint before deciding whether to pass or score. And the Celtics lack a consistent wing who can defend and score when open at the 3-point line.

Instead, the Celtics have two top 20 players, a couple of seen-better-days veterans, and a slew of younger players trying their best, but constantly placed in positions where they can’t succeed. Such as Green, in his second year, assigned to contain Trae Young or rookie Payton Pritchard trying to distribute and score in replacing the unavailable Kemba Walker.

It’s not fair, but Stevens apparently has no choice, and we continue to be exposed to this roster’s limitations.

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.