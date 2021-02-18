What to watch for as the Bruins return to action after a long time away from TD Garden

It will be David Pastrnak’s first game on Causeway Street this season and he’s expected to be on a new line, riding right wing on the second line pivoted by fellow Czech David Krecji. His ’21 start was delayed by off-season hip surgery, but Pastrnak returned to action Jan. 30 and posted five goals in his first three games.

The Bruins (10-2-2) will be back in the Garden Thursday night to face the Devils (5-3-2), the first time the Black and Gold will be on home ice since Jan. 28, when they wrapped up a four-win homestand with a 4-1 trimming of the Penguins.

Pasta’s production has been in a funk. He carried a meager line of 0-3—3 over his last four game into Thursday night’s action and had posted only seven shots in those four games, a sharp contrast to the 19 shots he put on net when scoring five times in his first three games.

Jake DeBrusk moved into Pastrnak’s normal right wing slot on the Patrice Bergeron-Brad Marchand line.

Pastrnak, who tied for the league lead in goals (48) last season, had one five-game no-goal stretch (Dec. 17-27) in 2019-20. He went 0-0—8 with 11 shots during that drought.

The Bruins opened the season in New Jersey in January and came away with three of a possible four points (1-0-1). Because of COVID-related issues, the Devils were out of commission for two weeks following their game of Jan. 28, sidelined until their 5-2 win Tuesday night over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. The Bruins have not played a game since Saturday.

Ex-Boston College player Miles Wood entered the night as the Devils’ top goal scorer with five strikes in 10 games. He was tied in overall points (8) with former No. 1 pick Jack Hughes and rookie defenseman Ty Smith, who made the leap this year directly from WHL Spokane. Smith, 20, was the 17th pick in the 2018 draft.

With defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Jakub Zboril both injured, the Bruins were expected to use both John Moore and Connor Clifton on the blue line. It’s likely both will be exposed in the July 21 expansion draft that will officially welcome Seattle into the NHL. Both have two years remaining on their contracts, Moore with a $2.75 million salary cap hit and Clifton at a budget-friendly $1 million.

The Bruins will fly on Friday to Lake Tahoe for their side-of-the-lake matchup there Sunday (3 p.m, NBC, 98.5 Sports Hub) against the Flyers. It will be the franchise’s fourth outdoor games, following previous vulcanized al fresco matchups at Fenway Park (vs. the Flyers), Gillette Stadium (Canadiens) and Notre Dame Stadium(Blackhawks).

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.