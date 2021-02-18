Whether she gets the Slam record or not, it says here Serena Williams is the greatest

The post-match moments were fraught with enough emotion to make speculation about Williams’s eventual retirement feel all too real. Her own tear-choked departure from the interview table gave perhaps the strongest impression that the end might be near, though it was the heartfelt words of Osaka that captured what that reality might actually feel like.

The 23-year-old Osaka had just defeated Williams, 6-3, 6-4, in the semifinals of the Australian Open late Wednesday night. In advancing to her fourth career Grand Slam final, Osaka denied the 39-year-old Williams yet another opportunity to play for a historic 24th career Slam title.

The match ended with a hug, not a torch, and yet it felt as if Serena Williams were passing something on to Naomi Osaka, one woman to show how far women’s sports have come, the other representing what heights it still can reach.

“It’s kind of sad when you say it like that, because Serena, I want her to play forever,” Osaka said. “That’s the little kid in me.”

That’s the little kid in all of us.

There is an inherent challenge in placing athletes in proper historical perspective while they are still active, the same hesitancy that has so many not yet ready to crown Tom Brady as the NFL’s greatest quarterback. But while Brady must have convinced more holdouts with his Super Bowl-winning turn in Tampa, Williams’s chase of that elusive all-time Grand Slam record surely leaves the debate open for some.

Since winning Australia in 2017 — prevailing while pregnant and setting a professional-era record with 23 major titles — Williams has stalled. It’s not surprising, given the postpartum complications that nearly killed her, the long road back from various injuries, and the lingering blood-clot issues that contribute to her electing to wear compression-type garments for her matches, including the cool Florence Joyner-Griffith-inspired, one-legged jumpsuit in Australia.

But the stall is real; Williams has reached four major finals since the last title, losing them all, as well as two semifinals.

Yet in this space, the book is closed on Williams’s legacy.

She is the greatest player tennis has ever known, superior not just in levels of talent and competitiveness, but transcendent for an impact on the game that is profound and lasting. It’s an impact that, ironically, is also impeding these latter stages of her career, alive in a player like Osaka, who basically out-Serena-ed Serena with blistering serves, scathing forehand winners, and supreme confidence.

She quickly overcame the nerves that put her behind a break and down, 0-2, to start the match, coasting to the finish and a final matchup with rising American star Jen Brady. It was only afterward that Osaka acknowledged it is still “surreal” to meet Williams over the net, still “intimidating” to toss for that first serve against one of the women (along with Serena’s sister Venus) who inspired her to pick up a racket. Though she is Japanese by birth and citizenship, Osaka has lived in the US since the age of 3 and built her career here.

“I don’t know if there’s any little kids out here today, but I was a little kid watching her play,” Osaka said in her on-court interview with Jim Courier, “and just to be on the court playing against her, for me, is a dream.”

It’s a dream time for women’s tennis, as Osaka has worldwide appeal, and the US game sees many worthy successors to Williams, including Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, and Madison Keys. In Australia, Jessica Pegula (the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula) joined Brady and Williams as three Americans in the women’s quarters.

Williams impacted them all, not just by changing the game with her power and smarts, but in the way she speaks up for equal rights and equal treatment, the way she built her own business empire, the way she values and honors a platform that puts her among the highest-profile athletes in the world.

There will always be those who don’t like her, who chafe at the way she argues with umpires, who see her consistently frame losses as her own mistakes rather than the quality of that day’s opponent and see that as poor sportsmanship.

I say baloney. Athletes at the highest levels are fueled by passions. Some hold them all inside. Some bare them for all the world to see. As ugly as the US Open final turned in 2018, when Williams was docked a point and then a game for on-court violations — penalties that contributed to her loss to Osaka and led to her calling the chair umpire a “liar” and a “thief” who owed her an apology — the double standard applied to Wililams’s actions vis-a-vis men in the game was, and remains, appalling.

Her career, whenever it ends, deserves nothing but glowing praise and eternal gratitude. That’s precisely what she offered the Melbourne crowd in the wee hours after her loss to Osaka.

This is what she wrote on her Instagram page, where she posed, arms stretched wide, against a red backdrop: “Today was not an ideal outcome or performance but it happens. … I am so honored to be able to play in front of you all. Your support — your cheers, I only wish i could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and every single one of you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I adore you.”

Right back at you.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist.