Migrants on the move again in Mexico and Central America

TENOSIQUE, Mexico — Latin America’s migrants — from the Caribbean, South America, and Central America — are on the move again. After a year of pandemic-induced paralysis, those in daily contact with migrants believe the flow north could return to the high levels seen in late 2018 and early 2019. The difference is that it would happen during a pandemic.

The protective health measures imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, including drastically reduced bedspace at shelters along the route, mean fewer safe spaces for migrants in transit.

“The flow is increasing and the problem is there’s less capacity than before to meet their needs” because of the pandemic, said Sergio Martin, head of the nongovernment aid group Doctors Without Borders in Mexico.

In the first Mexican shelter reached by migrants after trekking through the Guatemalan jungle, some 150 migrants are sleeping in its dormitories and another 150 lie on thin mattresses spread across the floor of its chapel.

Only six weeks into the year, the shelter known as “The 72” has hosted nearly 1,500 migrants, compared with 3,000 all of last year. It has halved its dormitory space because of the pandemic. That wasn’t a problem last year because few migrants arrived, but this year it’s been overwhelmed.

“We have a tremendous flow and there isn’t capacity,” said Gabriel Romero, the priest who runs the shelter in Tenosique, a town in southern Tabasco state. “The situation could get out of control. We need a dialogue with all of the authorities before this becomes chaos.” In particular, he would like the government to assist with migrants who camp outside when the shelter is full.

Some shelters remain closed by local health authorities and almost all have had to reduce the number of migrants they can assist. Applications for visas, asylum, or any other official paperwork are delayed by the government’s reduced capacity to process them because of the pandemic.

“This is not a post-COVID migration; it is a migration in the middle of the pandemic, making it all the more vulnerable,” said Ruben Figueroa, an activist with the Mesoamerican Migrant Movement.

Some migrants have expressed hope of a friendlier reception from the new US administration or started moving when some borders were reopened. Others are being driven by two major hurricanes that ravaged Central America in November and desperation deepened by the economic impact of the pandemic.

Olga Rodríguez, 27, had been walking for a month since leaving Honduras with her husband and four children, aged 3 to 8, after Hurricane Eta flooded the street vendors’ house. They arrived in Mexico and applied for asylum, but were told it would take six months. Forced to sleep in the street, they changed plans.

“The children suffered cold, we got wet, and I told my husband if we’re going to be in the cold and rain, better we walk,” she said from Coatzacoalcos. Now their goal is the United States.

President Biden’s administration has taken steps toward rolling back some of the harshest policies of former president Donald Trump, but a policy remains allowing US border officials to immediately send back almost anyone because of the pandemic. The US government is concerned that the more hopeful message could set off a rush for the border and says it will take time to implement new policies.

The number of people apprehended at the US-Mexico border in January was more than double that of the same month last year and 20,000 above January 2019. This week, families have been seen crossing from Ciudad Juarez and turning themselves over to Border Patrol in hopes to applying for asylum.

Last week, the Biden administration announced that it would slowly start processing the approximately 25,000 asylum seekers who were forced to wait out their process in Mexico under Trump. That was scheduled to begin Friday at three border crossings.

Mexico has so far said it will continue enforcing an orderly migration, which in practice has meant trying to contain migrants in the south since Trump threatened tariffs on all Mexican imports in 2019.

On Tuesday, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute said in a statement that authorities had made 50 raids on freight train lines since Jan. 25 in southern and central Mexico, detaining nearly 1,200 migrants.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned migrants recently to not be fooled by traffickers who promise that the United States will open its doors.