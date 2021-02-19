‘The Knick’ deserves a binge, and (maybe) a spinoff

I’m a big fan of the two-season drama “The Knick,” which aired on Cinemax from 2014-15. It stars Clive Owen as a troubled, drug-addicted surgeon in New York City in 1900, in the primitive days when surgery sometimes involved a doctor — without gloves — sticking his arm into the guts of some poor patient.

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, the under-acknowledged series portrays the emotional toll that all the pioneering medical work takes on Owen’s workaholic. It also follows Andre Holland’s new doctor, who tries to help sick Black people while facing the racism of the hospital powers that be. The show, with its transporting realism, is only for viewers who don’t require warm and fuzzies in their hospital stories.