Manchin says he will vote against Biden budget nominee Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s pick for budget director, is in danger of having her nomination blocked in the Senate after West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin announced he will vote against her.

Tanden, who has led the liberal think-tank Center for American Progress, likely cannot afford to lose any of the 50 Democrats and independents in the Senate in the face of anticipated strong Republican opposition to her over her past caustic social-media postings.

“I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination,” Manchin, the most conservative Democrat in the Senate, said in a statement.