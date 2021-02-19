Pfizer, BioNTech ask FDA to approve easier vaccine storage

(Bloomberg) -- Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to allow their Covid-19 vaccine to be stored for two weeks at temperatures found in normal pharmaceutical freezers, a change that could simplify distribution for the shot.

The partners submitted new data showing stability when the vaccine is stored at minus-25 to minus-15 degrees Celsius — 13°F to 5°F — they said in a statement on Friday. Current protocol is for storage for up to six months in an ultra-cold freezer at temperatures of minus-80ºC to minus-60ºC and shipping in a special thermal container.

“If approved, this new storage option would offer pharmacies and vaccination centers greater flexibility in how they manage their vaccine supply,” Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said. The partners will keep looking for new formulations to make the vaccine easier to transport and use, BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said.