Uber Drivers Are Entitled to Worker Benefits, a British Court Rules

Uber and other gig economy companies say their business model gives people flexibility to choose when they work, while critics say it has eroded job protections and the traditional company-employee relationship.

The case had been closely watched because of its ramifications for the gig economy, in which companies like Uber rely on a sprawling labor force of independent contractors to provide car rides, deliver food, and clean homes.

Uber suffered an important labor defeat in its largest European market Friday when Britain’s Supreme Court ruled that the ride-hailing firm’s drivers must be classified as workers entitled to a minimum wage and vacation time.

In a unanimous decision, the court ruled that although Uber said it was only a technology platform that connected drivers with passengers, it behaved more like an employer by setting rates, assigning rides, requiring drivers to follow certain routes and using a rating system to discipline drivers.

“Drivers are in a position of subordination and dependency in relation to Uber such that they have little or no ability to improve their economic position through professional or entrepreneurial skill,” Lord George Leggatt of the Supreme Court said in reading the judgment. “In practice, the only way in which they can increase their earnings is by working longer hours while constantly meeting Uber’s measures of performance.”

The decision was a major victory for labor activists in the United States and Europe who are pushing for better wages and stronger protections for workers of services like Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and Grubhub, whose role in the economy has grown during the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber fought the effort by drivers in Britain to be classified as workers for the past five years, appealing the decision all the way to the country’s top court. The ruling Friday is expected to initially affect only the 25 drivers who brought the case but is seen as setting a precedent for the 60,000 other Uber drivers across the country.

The ruling will now be referred to an employment tribunal, an administrative court that will decide in the next few months how to reward the drivers and how the ruling will affect other drivers going forward.

Uber sought to play down the decision, saying it would press the employment tribunal to limit its scope. The company said that it believed the ruling should affect only a small number of drivers and that Uber should not be required to reclassify all its drivers as workers.

The company said that it would argue to the tribunal that it had made a number of changes to its business model to provide more protections for workers since 2016, when the case was first filed, like offering insurance to drivers if they lose income because they are sick or injured, and allowing drivers to reject taking certain rides without punishment.

“We are committed to doing more and will now consult with every active driver across the U.K. to understand the changes they want to see,” Jamie Heywood, Uber’s regional general manager for Northern and Eastern Europe, said in a statement.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.