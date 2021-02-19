Egg recipes for when you’re scrambling for dinner

For a hearty but quick weeknight meal, we often build on two kitchen staples: eggs and potatoes. And we find plenty of inspiration for spicing them up. After jump-starting potatoes in the microwave, we crisp them in the pan for our take on Spanish huevos rotos with serrano ham, runny fried eggs, and bright sherry vinegar. Mexican flavors including fresh chorizo, jalapeño, and cumin amplify an easy hash. And rice vinegar, fresh ginger, and soy sauce lend a distinctively Asian flavor to a scramble with ground pork, inspired by minchi from Macau.

In traditional Spanish huevos rotos, or “broken eggs,” fried eggs are served on fried potatoes, along with serrano ham or chorizo. The yolks are broken so that they flow onto the food, creating a rich sauce. We precook the potatoes in the microwave, then crisp them in olive oil; the eggs are cooked in the skillet directly on top of the potatoes.

Use small red or white potatoes here, as their skins add flavor without toughness. If you can find only large potatoes, choose a thin-skinned variety, such as Yukon Gold, and cut them into ¾-inch pieces (leaving the peels on).

1½ pounds small red or white potatoes (about 1½ inches in diameter), quartered

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 large yellow onion, finely chopped

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

8 ounces chopped serrano ham, or cured chorizo, quartered lengthwise and sliced ¼-inch thick

1 large poblano chili, stemmed, seeded, quartered lengthwise, and cut crosswise into strips

6 large eggs

1 scallion, thinly sliced on bias

Hot sauce, to serve

Place the potatoes in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave on high until tender, about 10 minutes, stirring halfway through. Let cool slightly and, using a potato masher, gently crush them until slightly flattened but still in large chunks. If the potatoes are too firm to flatten, cover and microwave again until tender, then crush.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and heat until smoking. Add the potatoes in an even layer and cook without stirring until crisp on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Stir, redistribute in an even layer, and cook until crisp on the bottom, another 5 minutes. Stir in the onion, vinegar, and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring, until the onion has softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, ham or chorizo, and chili, then cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Distribute the mixture in an even layer and reduce heat to medium-low.

Using the back of a large spoon, make 6 evenly spaced indentations in the potatoes, each about 2 inches in diameter. Crack 1 egg into each indentation, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 4 to 6 minutes.

Sprinkle the scallion over the top. Using a paring knife, cut a small X in the top of each egg and allow the yolk to flow out. Serve with hot sauce.

Chorizo and Potato Hash

Makes 4 servings

Guisado de chorizo con papas, or Mexican chorizo and potato stew, inspires this simple, hearty one-skillet dish. Chorizo sausage is spicy, so if you’re sensitive to heat, you may want to remove the seeds from the jalapeño before slicing. Instead of Spanish chorizo, which, similar to salami, is dry-cured and firm, opt for the Mexican variety, which is a fresh sausage. It is often sold in links but sometimes in bulk. Either works in this recipe, but if you’re using link chorizo, the casing will need to be removed.

Serve this topped with runny-yolk fried eggs. Or, use it as a taco filling with warmed tortillas, with sour cream or crumbled cotija cheese on the side.

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 medium yellow onion, roughly chopped

4 medium garlic cloves, chopped

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

12 ounces fresh chorizo, casing removed, pinched into bite-size pieces (see headnote)

1 large jalapeño chili, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and warm until shimmering. Add the potatoes in an even layer and cook until well browned, 4 to 5 minutes, stirring only once about halfway through. Reduce to medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until a paring knife inserted into the largest pieces of potato meets no resistance, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel-lined plate; set aside. Do not wipe out the pan.

Add the onion and garlic to the pan and cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion has softened, 4 to 6 minutes. Stir in the paprika, cumin, oregano, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the chorizo and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly browned all over, about 3 minutes. Pour in ½ cup water and bring to a simmer, then cover and cook until the pieces of chorizo are no longer pink at the center, another 4 to 5 minutes.

Uncover and cook until a spoon drawn through the sauce leaves a brief trail, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the potatoes and jalapeño, then cook, stirring occasionally, until warmed through, 1 to 2 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Macanese Meat-and-Potato Hash (Minchi). Connie Miller of CB Creatives

Macanese Meat-and-Potato Hash (Minchi)

Makes 4 servings

This classic Macanese hash can be served for dinner, lunch, or breakfast. Variations abound, but minchi usually consists of minced meat and fried potatoes seasoned with soy and Worcestershire sauces. Fresh ginger, not a usual player, brightens up the mix.

Sometimes served with rice, minchi, like any hash, begs to be topped with a fried egg and a squeeze of sriracha.

Take care not to fully cook the potatoes in the microwave; they should be almost tender so they don’t turn to mush in the skillet.

1¾ pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into ½-inch cubes

Kosher salt and ground pepper

12 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 tablespoons packed dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons tomato paste

6 scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

3 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the potatoes, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ¼ cup water. Cover with plastic wrap and microwave on high until almost tender, about 5 minutes, stirring halfway through. Drain the potatoes.

In a medium bowl, stir together the pork, ginger, sugar, tomato paste, scallion whites, and ¾ teaspoon pepper. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the oil and heat until shimmering. Add the pork mixture and, using a wooden spoon, break into small pieces. Cook, stirring once or twice, until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Transfer to a clean bowl and wipe out the skillet. Set the skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil, and heat until shimmering. Add the potatoes and cook, stirring and adjusting the heat as needed, until browned and crisped, about 15 minutes. Return the pork to the skillet and add the soy and Worcestershire sauces and rice vinegar. Toss, then stir in half each of the scallion greens and cilantro. Taste, season with salt and pepper, then transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with the remaining scallions and cilantro.

