Five things to do, Feb. 22-28

Join South African artist and activist Zanele Muholi and Institute of Contemporary Art chief curator Eva Respini in a discussion of Muholi’s work on race, gender, and sexuality, including the ongoing portraiture series Faces and Phases. Pieces that celebrate Black queer communities in South Africa are on display at the museum, scheduled to reopen March 20. 6:30 p.m. Registration is free, $5 donation suggested. RSVP for a link to the virtual program at icaboston.org .

Tuesday

Rooting Out Racism

Best-selling author Jason Reynolds reads from and discusses his coauthored project, Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, an adaptation of Ibram X. Kendi’s 2016 Stamped from the Beginning for young-adult readers. The book examines the clash of racism and antiracism over the centuries. 4 p.m. Free. Register at lesley.edu/events.

Advertisement

Tuesday

Latimer’s Light Bulbs

As part of its programming for National Engineers Week and Black History Month, the Discovery Museum in Acton offers activities related to the pioneering work of Lewis Howard Latimer, a Chelsea native integral to patenting the first carbon filaments for light bulbs. Noon to 2 p.m. Included with $15.50 admission to the museum, which must be reserved at discoveryacton.org.

Thursday

Broadway Breaks Down Walls

Musical comedy sensation Chris Mann hosts Broadway Smashes COVID! — virtual performances by Tony and Grammy award winners, opera icons, and more. Tickets start at $50, $25 for students, and benefit Health Care Without Walls, a nonprofit serving women and children in the Boston area homeless community. 7 p.m. Register at healthcarewithoutwalls.org/events.

Thursday

Security Alert

The repercussions of former president Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions come under review in this online discussion between CNN national security expert Jim Sciutto, author of The Madman Theory, and Juliette Kayyem, faculty director of the Homeland Security Project and the Security and Global Health Project at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 and support the Boston Book Festival. Register at bostonbookfest.org.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.