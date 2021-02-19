Letters to the Editor of Globe Magazine

Tom Keane’s “Why I Believe Better Times Are Coming” article (Perspective, January 24) was intelligent, realistic, and positive. Yes, there is light at the end of the tunnel, gold at the end of the rainbow, and all that good stuff. His words, “The pandemic has been with us for so long it now feels almost routine, like an unwelcome visitor who becomes a permanent squatter. But that visitor will leave,” truly resonated with me. Having a mind-set of responsibility, discipline, and delayed gratification has helped keep me sane (thus far!).

Thanks for the ray of sunshine poking through the clouds during these trying times.

Bill Tgettis

As a teacher, Keane’s proclamation that lockdowns have “effectively deprived children of a year of education (Zoom is a poor substitute)” hurt. While Zoom is not ideal, learning — and a lot of it — is still happening! To renounce teachers’ work as a complete failure for the sake of adding to the list of our country’s woes seemed unnecessary.

Melissa Piana

Teachable Moments

In Sarah Carr’s article (“The Reading Wrecking Ball of COVID-19,” January 24), I was struck by professor Nathan Jones’s comment: “[W]e haven’t seen the kinds of reorienting and creative thinking necessary to meet the needs of the moment.” As a speech-language pathologist, I think that if you dig a little deeper, you will find many educators who went above and beyond. Shortly after school closure, another speech-language pathologist formed a Facebook Group called Green Screen Speech Therapy. It now has 29,000 members, who answer each other’s questions, help solve technology problems, and cheer each other on. At the ripe old age of almost 66, I had a steep learning curve in the first month following the school closure. I also have enjoyed stretching my skills, thinking outside the box, and being creative in new ways. Whether working remotely or 6 feet apart, many educators took this pandemic by the horns and made it all work.

Gabrielle C. Prosnitz

This inspired me to volunteer to help young, challenged readers. It was heart-breaking to hear Daniel say he felt the missed instruction is “like a ticking time bomb.” My heart goes out to concerned mothers especially. This is something we all need to be aware of — and do something about!

Lora Maurer

Sign of the Times

Is Anonymous serious in asking whether etiquette permits suggesting to a neighbor that “it might be time for the [Trump 2020 banner] to go away?” (Miss Conduct, January 24). I despise Trump and everything he stands for, but I am dismayed that anyone might think it proper to ask a fellow American to remove a banner supporting the candidate of his or her choice.

Felicia Nimue Ackerman

Half of the country supported Trump, not for his personality, but for his policies and accomplishments he achieved in office. For Miss Conduct to say that “it’s a favor when people show who they are so clearly” should be offensive to all.

Joyce Libbey

I disagree with Miss Conduct’s advice to Anonymous about her banner-loving neighbor. I am a fierce anti-Trumper but, if we don’t even attempt to talk to people who feel otherwise, our divisions will just multiply. Assuming no previous issues with said neighbor, this could instead be a learning opportunity.

Julia Nord

Postscript

Finding a bone marrow match from a donor is difficult, even with a worldwide search. Mateo Goldman, 12, found not just one but two bone marrow donors to aid his recovery from leukemia (“Mateo’s Gifts,” December 27). As Mateo’s health improves, his mother, Mandy Goldman, continues to raise awareness about the need for donors. As a result of the Globe Magazine story by Linda Matchan, plus a recent interview with her and Mandy Goldman on NPR’s Here & Now and WBUR’s All Things Considered, 440 new donors registered with Be The Match, the national bone marrow registry. “We know that on average, 1 in 430 people who register will go on to donate and save a life,” saysspokesperson Erica Sevilla. “Based on the response, one patient’s life will be saved as a result of these efforts. That is what it takes to save a life.” To inquire about donating bone marrow, visit join.bethematch.org/theglobe.

