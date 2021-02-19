For sale: Homes on Main Street in Ashland and Rowley

SQUARE FEET 911

LOT SIZE 0.11 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $260,000 in 2018

PROS A farmer’s porch and pastel pink door welcome visitors to this cheery 1945 bungalow in downtown Ashland, where the library, shops, and commuter rail are nearby. Step into a bright living and dining area with refinished hardwood floors, custom light fixtures, and south-facing windows. A pair of bedrooms at left are painted in tranquil blues and greens. The remodeled bathroom features a step-in shower with marble tile. The kitchen, in back, has marble counters, stainless appliances, and access to the good-sized backyard. There’s laundry and room for an office or exercise room in the basement. CONS No garage; set on a fairly busy road.

Joshua Cali, Cali Realty Group, 508-259-9669, calirealtyma.com

235 Main Street, Rowley. Handout

$475,000

235 MAIN STREET / ROWLEY

SQUARE FEET 1,976

LOT SIZE 0.63 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $355,000 in 2015

PROS This 1902 Colonial sits next to the historical society. Stained glass and original wood trim grace the entry hall. At right, the living and dining rooms, divided by pocket doors, both feature bay windows. The remodeled kitchen is a showstopper with Carrera marble counters, double ovens, a farmer’s sink, and two-toned Shaker cabinets. A service stairway is in back and a mudroom leads to the backyard with pastoral views, a heated garage, and stone patio. The upstairs landing offers space for an office, and three bedrooms share a new bath. The walk-up attic has plumbing for expansion potential. CONS An offer has been accepted.

Gail Luchini, Keller Williams Realty, 978-697-8830, gluchini@kw.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.