Zoom blind date: He ‘had flowers that he virtually presented to me’

Go on a virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: She loves talking about antibiotic resistance and neglected tropical diseases

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She’s a closet hopeless romantic

SUMANTH: 24 / grad student

NOTABLE QUALITIES: Would love to date professionals who are saving us from COVID-19

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s a good listener

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, BROOKLINE AND BOSTON

PLANTING SEEDS

Jamie Dating during a pandemic is just *insert sigh,* so I thought this might be a fun break from the apps.

Advertisement

Sumanth I went for a walk and drank a lot of water.

Jamie I ate a bit beforehand because I didn’t know how eating over Zoom would work out.

Sumanth She was calm and composed.

Jamie We were both early. Sumanth had flowers that he virtually presented to me, which was very sweet.

Sumanth She was cute and well dressed. Not a lot of makeup and seemed to be quite confident in the way she spoke.

FULL BLOOM

Jamie We jumped right into the classic “What do you do?” conversation. He’s a grad student studying cybersecurity at Northeastern. He thought it was pretty entertaining that I work in infection control during a pandemic. The conversation actually flowed pretty smoothly.

Sumanth We started off with the COVID-19 vaccine, as we both got vaccinated and spoke about our experience.

Jamie We also discussed some of our travel plans that were canceled due to COVID — he was supposed to go to Dubai with his family and I was supposed to go back to Ghana.

Sumanth She is a strong independent woman. She loves her family and work. We talked about the type of work we both wanted to do and how we wanted to proceed in the future.

Advertisement

Jamie Sumanth had never eaten a brownie before 2019, so I told him where to find one of the best chocolate chip cookies in Boston (shout-out to Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop).

Sumanth We spoke about how chocolate chip cookies should be chewy and not brittle.

Jamie I ordered a couple of different things from Pon Thai Bistro in Brookline, but my favorite was the pineapple fried rice.

Sumanth I ordered pasta with grilled salmon and cheesecake from The Cheesecake Factory.

Jamie I felt pretty comfortable with the flow of conversation and the topics we were covering. We have aspirations to work for global organizations — the United Nations for him and the World Health Organization for me.

Sumanth I felt comfortable with her and felt more comfortable as the date went on. She’s smart and has wits. When she said she is going to pursue her master’s in London, then I was like, I really like her.

STARTING TO WILT

Jamie We hit a lull in conversation around 90 minutes later and honestly my social battery isn’t what it used to be, so I was ready to wrap up the conversation.

Sumanth It felt good and I didn’t want it to end.

Jamie He seemed a bit disappointed that I wanted to sign off, but 90 minutes on Zoom with a complete stranger is a long time. I was in bed within the hour.

Advertisement

Sumanth We exchanged numbers and said have a good night.

SECOND DATE?

Jamie I don’t think so. I didn’t experience any romantic feelings during the date.

Sumanth I would like to go on another date.

POST-MORTEM

Jamie / B+

Sumanth / A



