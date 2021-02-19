10 injured when 2 vans collide in Easton

Upon arrival, firefighters found that eight people were trapped inside one of the minivans and two injured inside of the other. They used hydraulic rescue tools to safely break away pieces of the vehicles and rescue the occupants, the statement said.

At 5:07 p.m., the Easton Fire Department responded to the crash involving a Toyota and a Honda at the intersection of Washington and Purchase streets, according to a statement from the department.

Ten people were injured when two white minivans collided head-on in Easton Thursday evening, public safety officials said.

Deputy Chief Jon Carroll, the incident commander, requested 10 ambulances and alerted area hospitals. The town’s service medical director also responded to the scene to assist. Passengers were prepared with C-collars and splints to various injuries as they waited, the statement said.

The victims were transported to two hospitals for treatment of injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, according to the department.

“Considering the amount of damage and number of occupants in this head-on crash, it is very fortunate that it appears that no one was serious injured,” Carroll said.

Five other fire departments provided mutual aid at the scene, the statement said.

Police are investigating.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.