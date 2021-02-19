4-alarm fire engulfs Lancaster home

A lack of nearby hydrants made it difficult for fire crews to get water past the home’s 900-foot long driveway. Firefighters relied on tanker shuttles to deliver water to the scene, Mieth said.

Crews responded to the house at 26 Runaway Brook Road in the afternoon, said Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the office.

Firefighters battled a four-alarm fire that engulfed a home in Lancaster Thursday, according to the state fire mashal’s office.

There were no known injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Lancaster fire and State Police assigned to the fire marshal’s office. It does not appear suspicious, Mieth said.

Lancaster fire officials were not available for comment Thursday night. Firefighters were still on the scene as of 8 p.m.

