Bally’s becomes the official sports betting partner of the NHL

PROVIDENCE — Bally’s Corporation, which owns the Twin River Casino and Tiverton Casino Hotel, has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with the National Hockey League that designates Bally’s as an official sports betting partner of the NHL. It marks the company’s first partnership with a professional sports league.

The partnership doesn’t mean that Bally’s will be hiring more people at its headquarters in Lincoln, R.I., or elsewhere, according to Patti Doyle, a spokeswoman for Bally’s. She could not specify how many years the partnership will last.

George Papanier, chief executive of Bally’s, said in a statement that this partnership is an important milestone in the company’s strategy to become a leader in the online sports betting and iGaming space.

This news comes as Sinclair announced late last month that Fox Sports regional networks will be rebranded as Bally Sports. The official rebrand will take place in the coming months and a Bally Sports regional logo, which will incorporate Bally’s official mark and color scheme with the signature red script, will replace the existing “FOX Sports” logos.

“Rolling out Bally’s iconic logo across Sinclair’s regional sports networks is a rewarding first step in a transformational partnership that is going to revolutionize the U.S. sports betting, gaming, and media industries,” Papanier said in a statement at the time of the announcement.

Bally’s, formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, purchased the Bally’s brand and changed its name in November 2020, and embarked on an aggressive acquisition strategy. The company now owns and manages 11 casinos in seven states, a horse racetrack, and 13 authorized Off-Track Betting licenses in Colorado, with plans to continue to expand.

“With its Sinclair Broadcast Group partnership combined with a strong strategic vision for its portfolio of sports betting products, Bally’s is an ideal partner for the NHL to further engage our avid fan base on a national and local level,” said NHL Chief Business Officer Keith Wachtel in a statement.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.