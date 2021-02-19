The Black history I carry with me: Andrea Campbell

They dared to dream and be when it was anything but safe to do so.

“My name is Andrea Campbell, and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring the resilience and legacies of Black women, abolitionists, and feminists like Maria W. Stewart, Harriet Jacobs, and Phillis Wheatley, whose survival and unapologetic expressions of their talent made it possible for someone like me to thrive today.

I fully believe that I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams, and my own journey has shown the power of dreaming beyond my reality — to be able to turn the pain of losing my twin brother, Andre, into purpose with a platform to not only share his story but to do the hard, necessary, courageous work to transform systems to be equitable and just.

My ancestors’ legacy and power has led us to this historic moment as Kamala Harris is sworn in as the first Black woman and South Asian woman vice president, and as Boston has an opportunity to be led by and to elect a Black woman as mayor for the first time.”

Andrea Campbell, a Boston city councilor proudly representing District 4, is running for mayor of Boston.

