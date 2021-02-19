CDC: COVID vaccines are safe as well as effective

According to the the document, 6,994 reports of adverse events post-vaccination were sent to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, between Dec. 14, 2020 and Jan. 13, 2021. Out of those reports, 640 were classified as serious.

The figures were contained in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released Friday.

Only 640 serious reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine were reported to federal authorities out of nearly 13.8 million doses administered between mid-December and mid-January, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During that same period, the report said, 13,794,904 doses were administered.

Of the 6,994 adverse events, the report said, symptoms most frequently reported were headache, at 22.4 percent, fatigue at 16.5 percent, and dizziness, at 16.5 percent.

A total of 113 deaths were reported, the CDC said, including 78 residents of long-term care facilities, but there was no link between the deaths and the vaccines.

The report said “available information from death certificates, autopsy reports, medical records, and clinical descriptions from VAERS reports and health care providers did not suggest any causal relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and death. Rare cases of anaphylaxis after receipt of both vaccines were reported (4.5 reported cases per million doses administered).”

“Health care providers and vaccine recipients can be reassured about the safety of Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines,” the report said. “Counseling vaccine recipients to expect transient local and systemic reactions might ease concerns and encourage completion of the 2-dose vaccination series.”

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at a Friday briefing of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, “I want to emphasize that we’ve implemented the most comprehensive vaccine safety monitoring system program in our history, and the data released from the CDC today are reflective of this effort. We will continue to closely monitor these events and report back as further data emerge. I want to be sure that you know the facts, and not the myths about vaccine safety. The fact is they are safe, and they will save lives.”

“In the first month of the #COVID19 vaccine campaign, nearly 14 million doses were administered, and most reports of adverse events were mild,” Walensky tweeted. “Common symptoms reported after vaccination included pain, fatigue, headache, & muscle pain/body ache.”

At the news briefing, Walensky said that about half of people “don’t feel very well after the second dose.” She said it shouldn’t deter people but they should plan a “light day of activity” after that dose.

She said there were also “rare reports” of severe allergic reactions like anaphylaxis, a serious, but treatable reaction.” She said the rate of 4.5 cases per 1 million doses was “similar to what we’ve seen in other commonly-used vaccines.”













