COVID-19 vaccine appointments still tough to get Friday

On Friday morning people who visited the vaxfinder.mass.gov website and checked the box to show all vaccine locations “with known availability” came up with nothing but a message saying “no locations match this criteria.” State officials said it could take at least a month for eligible residents to book appointments.

Despite being hobbled by website crashes and system errors, 60,000 vaccination appointments were booked Thursday, and there were no more openings available at Fenway, Foxborough, Danvers, Natick, Dartmouth and Springfield, state officials said.

After a glitchy debut plagued with technical issues, the state’s online COVID-19 vaccine scheduling tool is up and running, but users will find there are few — if any — slots available.

Advertisement

“While the mass vaccination sites are booked for the week, a small number of appointments for other locations will be posted over the next several days. This includes pharmacies and regional collaboratives,” state officials said in a statement Thursday night. “Currently, approximately one million residents are now eligible and because supply is still severely limited by the federal government, it is expected to take at least a month for residents to book appointments.”

State officials apologized for the technical difficulties that kept thousands of people glued to their phones and computer screens as they tried to access the website, vaxfinder.mass.gov. Officials pledged to “work on website improvements to streamline and improve this process.”

“The state’s website to find and book vaccine appointments experienced delays and technical difficulties and the administration sincerely apologizes for the frustration and inconvenience our residents experienced over the course of the day,” state officials said in the statement. “After the web vendor Prep Mod addressed the issues, the state’s website is currently operating. The Administration is now pressure testing the site to ensure the vendor’s adjustments are adequate.”

Advertisement

Prep Mod also issued an apology, and the company said it was “committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

“As public health servants and your partner, we are sorry for not meeting expectations,” Prep Mod officials said in a statement Thursday. “Unfortunately, the system did not scale fast enough to accommodate the increased volume. We will work continuously to ensure that the system is responsive to and accommodating for the people seeking COVID-19 vaccinations.”

PrepMod officials said Thursday night that the site was operating normally and they did not anticipate further issues.

“All appointments posted for all mass vaccination sites have been fully booked for the week,” the statement said.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.