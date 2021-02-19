Here’s how many people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in each R.I. city and town

ICYMI : Rhode Island was up to 122,859 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 320 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 1.8 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 17.4 percent. The state announced 15 more deaths, bringing the total to 2,367. There were 180 people in the hospital, and 54,350 residents are fully vaccinated.

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I think that if Happy Gilmore and Shooter McGavin can make up, so can Gina Raimondo and Dan McKee. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Advertisement

Let’s start with a public service announcement: If you’re 75 or older (or 65 starting Monday), you can still find open slots for the state-run COVID-19 vaccine sites, according to the new online portal that launched this week.

While nearly 120,000 health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, and high-risk residents have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, Rhode Island health officials are now focused on getting all of our older residents vaccinated.

Starting Monday, all 174,000 Rhode Islanders age 65 and over will be able to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. I asked the Department of Health for a community-by-community breakdown of residents who are at least 65 years old.

Municipality: Total pop. / Age 65-74 / Age 75+

Barrington: 16,178 / 1,498 / 1,168

Bristol: 22,234 / 2,204 / 2,374

Burrillville: 16,453 / 1,491 / 900

Central Falls: 19,382 / 677 / 690

Charlestown: 7,780 / 1,185 / 548

Coventry: 34,575 / 3,261 / 2,641

Cranston: 81,196 / 7,775 / 6,032

Cumberland: 34,652 / 3,443 / 2,761

East Greenwich: 13,073 / 1,119 / 1,019

East Providence: 47,449 / 4,326 / 4,591

Exeter: 6,782 / 547 / 474

Advertisement

Foster: 4,689 / 619 / 264

Glocester: 10,062 / 1,109 / 499

Hopkinton: 8,111 / 876 / 389

Jamestown: 5,496 / 816 / 498

Johnston: 29,235 / 2,973 / 2,806

Lincoln: 21,644 / 2,003 / 2,143

Little Compton: 3,505 / 712 / 391

Middletown: 16,078 / 1,511 / 1,516

Narragansett: 15,550 / 1,971 / 1,674

New Shoreham: 827 / 169 / 52

Newport: 24,762 / 2,419 / 1,862

North Kingstown: 26,207 / 3,088 / 1,973

North Providence: 32,459 / 3,103 / 3,120

North Smithfield: 12,349 / 1,493 / 1,038

Pawtucket: 71,756 / 5,176 / 3,921

Portsmouth: 17,418 / 2,039 / 1,755

Providence: 179,435 / 9,868 / 8,384

Richmond: 7,626 / 706 / 296

Scituate: 10,603 / 1,246 / 788

Smithfield: 21,630 / 2,448 / 2,021

South Kingstown: 30,735 / 3,221 / 2,595

Tiverton: 15,816 / 2,346 / 1,485

Warren: 10,488 / 1,306 / 856

Warwick: 81,079 / 9,133 / 6,950

West Greenwich: 6,179 / 615 / 189

West Warwick: 28,955 / 2,727 / 1,974

Westerly: 22,624 / 2,587 / 2,091

Woonsocket: 41,539 / 2,994 / 2,682

As of last Friday – the most recent available data – the ages of residents who had received at least one dose of the vaccine were relatively evenly spread across different groups, in large part because many of the health professionals who were given preference are under the age of 65. These numbers will likely shift in the coming weeks.

Ages 0-19: 930

20-34: 20,221

35-44: 15,061

45-54: 17,153

55-64: 20,311

Advertisement

65-74: 12,415

75 and older: 22,815

TOTAL: 108,906

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Alexa Gagosz reports that people younger than 75 can jump the line and book a vaccine appointment in Rhode Island. But the state says those appointments will be canceled. Read more.

⚓ Amanda Milkovits finds that many of the Rhode Island Republicans who left the party following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol were from coastal upper-income communities. Read more.

⚓ Diane Bair and Pamela Wright embarked on the Early Black History Walking Tour in Providence - and they learned a lot. Read more.

⚓ Brown University and the rest of the Ivy League won’t play spring sports because of the pandemic. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Map readers have sent a round of Happy Birthday wishes to: M. Charles Bakst (77), Maren Gingras (8), James McMahon (93), Lauren Greene (33), Sarah Dell, Elyse Paré, Ida Lamothe (73), Nick Inglis, Terry Donilon, Nicole Verdi, Graham Galts (18), state Representative Grace Diaz, Stephen A. DeSilva (69), Domenic Del Monico, Olivia Bowen (3), and Karen Farrell.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Business: Governor Charlie Baker will hire an outside firm to study how much the remote-work trend will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic ends, and what that will mean for policy decisions and sectors of the state’s economy. Read more.

⚓ Education: Harvard University professor Cornel West is threatening to leave Harvard University after he said the administration disrespected him by denying his request to be considered for tenure. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Opinion: Columnist Kevin Cullen makes the case that John Connolly, who was Whitey Bulger’s FBI handler, was far from the only one who should have been held accountable for enabling Bulger to murder and menace with impunity. Read more.

⚓ Obit: In a newspaper career unlikely to be repeated nowadays, Virginia Bohlin had 34 years of experience as a reporter, columnist, and editor when the Globe hired her in 1976. Then she worked for another 39 years. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Rhode Island Commerce Corporation meets at 2 p.m. to discuss a partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation.

⚓ A day after skipping the weekly COVID-19 press conference, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee is holding a meeting with his COVID-19 transition advisors at 5 p.m.

⚓ Interested in joining the offshore wind workforce? Rhode Island Sea Grant is hosting a virtual discussion at 1 p.m.

⚓ Do you ❤ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Monday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment -- check them out.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.