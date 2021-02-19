JFK sweater sold at auction for more than $85,000

Boston-based RR Auction reported that $85,266 was the winning bid for the crimson red wool cardigan, which has a block-letter “H” on the left breast and the name “Kennedy” embroidered on a label sewn into the collar.

The auction website states the collegiate sweater was acquired by CBS cameraman Herman Lang while he was shooting a television interview with Jacqueline Kennedy in May 1964. “Being a chilly day in May, Lang remarked to a Kennedy staff member that he was catching a cold,” the auction listing states. “The woman offered Mr. Lang this Harvard sweater to wear while he was filming outside. Apparently everyone laughed at Lang because the sweater was too big for him, but it was only when somebody mentioned that it was the late President’s sweater and that his name was still stitched to the inside of the collar that Mr. Lang felt awkward wearing the cardigan. He decided, however, that ‘it was better than freezing to death.’ After completing his filming outdoors he moved inside the house for Jacqueline Kennedy’s interview. When he attempted to return the sweater to a Kennedy insider he was told that he could keep it as a reminder of the late John F. Kennedy.”

RR Auction executive vice president Bobby Livingston described the sweater as “a magnificent, personal piece representing Kennedy’s beloved university.”

Other highlights from the auction included a signed photograph of President Abraham Lincoln and his son Tad that sold for $135,472; a letter that Ronald Reagan wrote to to his estranged daughter that fetched $23,716; and lottery ticket signed by George Washington that sold for $25,712.









