Maine bishop assails governor for protocols limiting church attendance; says parishioners are hurt by rules

In a statement, Bishop Robert Deeley’s office said Mills’s order allows five people to gather at churches per 1,000 square feet of space or up to 50 people, whichever’s greater. Of Maine’s 141 Catholic churches, the statement said, less than 10 will see an increase from current capacity levels despite many worship spaces exceeding 20,000 square feet.

The head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, Maine on Thursday blasted Governor Janet Mills’s executive order on attendance limits at houses of worship amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Deeley said the rules should be changed.

“This ruling is unacceptable and does nothing to provide relief to our parishes and parishioners,” Deeley said in the statement. “Many Maine Catholics who were frustrated by the previous limits are now perplexed and upset. The governor must reconsider this and go to a percentage model. Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and other states have been and continue to be at 50% capacity for worship services. Over 30 states have no capacity restrictions for worship. We have asked for even 25%, but the governor’s office will not engage in a discussion on why that makes sense. This ruling, though sold as an ‘expansion,’ provides no real advance for the vast majority of the state.”

In an earlier statement Feb. 12, the office of Mills, a Democrat, said she had issued an order providing “greater flexibility” on gathering limits for houses of worship, with the cap being five people per 1,000 square feet of space, or up to 50 people, whichever’s more.

Previously, the limit was 50 people no matter what.

“The five people per 1,000 square feet gathering is the same limit that applies to retail space,” Mills’s office said. “Critical public health measures, such as requirements to wear face coverings and maintain at least six feet of distance, remain in effect for all venues including houses of worship. This change comes amid improved public health metrics. It reflects the Administration’s continued commitment to honoring Maine peoples’ Constitutional right to worship.”

But Deeley, in Thursday’s statement, was far from satisfied.

“We have complied with the protocols and rules put into place and, in many cases, have enforced even stricter safeguards in our churches to ensure the safety of parishioners and the wider community,” Deeley said. “It is difficult to understand the state’s position when we have shown that we can successfully operate our churches and schools, which offer five days of in-person learning per week.”

The diocese also noted that Wednesday marked the start of Lent, a period of “intense spiritual renewal” for Christians.

“To watch as Catholics are stopped from entering some of our churches, with capacities over 1,000, because they are the 51st and 52nd person is not right, particularly during Lent,” Deeley said. “The commitment of the faithful and our parish staff members to ensure safety at Masses has been heroic, and our worship spaces are large enough to allow us to safely accommodate more people. Not having daily and weekly access to the Eucharist, the very presence of Christ, has been a great hardship for thousands of Maine Catholics, particularly when our neighboring states are allowed to provide this opportunity. Our parishioners have suffered enough. We ask that the governor consider the mental and spiritual needs of Mainers, in addition to her other considerations.”

Lindsay Crete, a spokesperson for Mills, defended the governor’s order in a statement Friday.

“As she has done throughout this pandemic, the Governor strives to balance the need to protect public health with other important considerations,” Crete said “The Executive Order issued last week expands capacity limits in houses of worship from a cap of 50 to a percentage that is based on square footage of a space. The Executive Order applies this standard in a fair and equitable manner consistent with public health restrictions on other venues across Maine, namely retail space.”

Crete said Mills’s office has spoken multiple times with representatives of the diocese, along with other faith communities, and that their opinions were heard and taken into account.

Deeley, Crete said, “simply disagrees with the result.”

She said the Mills administration “continually reviews its public health measures. In fact, the Governor – along with the Department of Economic and Community Development and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine CDC – is considering how Maine’s public health measures, such as gathering limits, may be adjusted in the coming months to reflect progress in vaccinations and to prepare for the spring and summer tourism season in way that both protects public health and promotes economic activity.”

As a result, Crete continued, “it is possible that gathering limits will be adjusted again in the future. Those adjustments will be done by taking into a number of considerations, including equity of application across all sectors, and the Governor will make a decision based science and the best interests of Maine people amid this ongoing pandemic.”

Prior to his arrival in Maine, the 74-year-old Deeley had spent decades as a priest in Massachusetts.

According to a December 2013 statement from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Deeley was born in Cambridge and ordained in the Boston Archdiocese in July 1973.

His assignments following ordination included parochial vicar, St. Bartholomew Parish in Needham from 1973 to 1978; secretary of the Metropolitan Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Boston from 1978-1981; associate judicial vicar of the Boston archdiocese, 1985-1989; judicial vicar of Boston archdiocese from 1989 to 1999; pastor of St. Ann Parish in Quincy from 1999 to 2004; vicar forane, or head of deanery, for the south region of the Boston archdiocese from 2002 to 2004; official of the Vatican Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith from 2004 to 2010, and vicar general of the archdiocese, 2011 to 2013, when he was named bishop of Portland, per the statement from the US bishops.

